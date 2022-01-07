Amazing Adaptations: Mimicry in Anniston

This outstanding tribute is considered the definitive celebration of the Carpenters’ legacy in words and music. The show had its beginnings in Toronto in 2009 and has been touring the U.S. since Valentine’s weekend of 2013. The show has played 30 States and counting, connecting to Carpenters’ fans of all ages in Performing Arts Centers and Casino showrooms across the country. We also tour with a Holiday version of the show, Merry Christmas Darling: Carpenters’ Christmas. 2019 marked 50 years since Karen and Richard’s first album and we were thrilled to perform at the international celebration of this anniversary in southern California in April of 2019.

OXFORD, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO