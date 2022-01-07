ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Amazing Adaptations: Mimicry in Anniston

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 4 days ago
Saturday, January 15, 2022

1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Event by Anniston Museum of Natural History Duration: 2 hr Animals have the amazing ability to adapt to their environment in a variety of ways. Join our Education team any time between 1:00pm and 3:00pm in the exhibit halls as we explore how some animals use mimicry and disguise to help them survive! This program is included in museum admission and free for AM&G members.

Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

