Season 23 episode 11 is going to be the second one airing in the new year, and it features a different sort of story for Olivia Benson. Does Mariska Hargitay’s character still have a case she is taking on with the rest of her team? Absolutely, but there’s also something a little more personal: Trouble for her son Noah. What’s happening to him at school? A big part of this episode could revolve around him being bullied and her trying to get to the bottom of it.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO