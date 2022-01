Representatives of Klein ISD's Bond Steering Committee are slated to present their findings on a possible future bond referendum at the Jan. 11 KISD board of trustees meeting. The committee, made up of approximately 70 parents, community members, employees, retired educators and business partners, met five times over the course of two months in late 2021 to discuss the district's current and future needs. The meetings were facilitated by Eddie Coulson, a long-range planning expert and former Texas school superintendent.

KLEIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO