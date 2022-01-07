Man leads authorities in Blount County on multi-county chase in 3 separate vehicles

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he led authorities on a multi-county chase in three separate vehicles Thursday.

According to BCSO, the chase began in a neighboring county, but eventually ended in Blount County. Several deputies had been assisting in the chase which turned into a manhunt in the area. After searching for the suspect, the search was called off.

Later on, deputies were called to a residence on Bangor Hollow Road on a report of a vehicle that had been stolen. A search for the vehicle began and authorities were eventually able to locate the suspect and begin another chase along County Road 26. The suspect eventually crashed at Jenkins Road, but was able to flee the scene before being arrested.

The suspect is then said to have gone to a residence along County Road 26 and stolen another vehicle at knifepoint. Another pursuit of the suspect began and deputies were able to chase him into Cullman County where spike strips were deployed. The chase ended and the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect was later identified as Joseph Wise, 29, of Huntsville. He is now assisting authorities with finding other stolen items he discarded throughout the day, according to BCSO.

“I want to say how thankful I am that no one was injured during this very dangerous event. How grateful I am for everyone that took part in taking this suspect into custody. Special thanks to Officer Best of the Blountsville Police Department and the Cullman County Sheriffs Office, if not for them this pursuit may not have ended as smoothly, and the outcome could have been much different,” Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said.

