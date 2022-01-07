ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, AL

Man leads authorities in Blount County on multi-county chase in 3 separate vehicles

By Phil Pinarski
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YS5Pe_0dfceuwN00

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he led authorities on a multi-county chase in three separate vehicles Thursday.

Fire marshal: Haleyville house where 3 people died in fire had working smoke detectors

According to BCSO, the chase began in a neighboring county, but eventually ended in Blount County. Several deputies had been assisting in the chase which turned into a manhunt in the area. After searching for the suspect, the search was called off.

Later on, deputies were called to a residence on Bangor Hollow Road on a report of a vehicle that had been stolen. A search for the vehicle began and authorities were eventually able to locate the suspect and begin another chase along County Road 26. The suspect eventually crashed at Jenkins Road, but was able to flee the scene before being arrested.

The suspect is then said to have gone to a residence along County Road 26 and stolen another vehicle at knifepoint. Another pursuit of the suspect began and deputies were able to chase him into Cullman County where spike strips were deployed. The chase ended and the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect was later identified as Joseph Wise, 29, of Huntsville. He is now assisting authorities with finding other stolen items he discarded throughout the day, according to BCSO.

“I want to say how thankful I am that no one was injured during this very dangerous event. How grateful I am for everyone that took part in taking this suspect into custody. Special thanks to Officer Best of the Blountsville Police Department and the Cullman County Sheriffs Office, if not for them this pursuit may not have ended as smoothly, and the outcome could have been much different,” Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Blount County, AL
City
Haleyville, AL
Blount County, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

Body of man found next to roadway in West Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The body of a man was found on the side of a roadway by a passerby in West Jefferson County Saturday afternoon. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 2:15 p.m. to Shady Grove Road at Porter Road on reports that the victim may have been a […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#County Road#Wiat#Bcso#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS 42

2 left with life-threatening injuries after Titusville shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were left with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Birmingham’s Titusville neighborhood Sunday evening. The incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. in the 440 block of Iota Avenue. The two victims were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Birmingham Police Department says that they have two […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy