Coffee is an essential part of life when you live in West Michigan. It's not just fuel; it's also what keeps us warm during the cold winter months. I was never much of a coffee drinker before living here, but you could have handed me any cup of hot bean water, and I would have happily slurped it down, hoping for some of its caffeine-powered life force.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO