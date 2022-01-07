ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, AL

The steaks at this restaurant are on the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

By Chad Allen
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are still restaurants that believe in doing things fresh and are always seeking to improve. Such a place is Diamond Jim’s & Mrs. Donna’s in Livingston where they hand-cut...

rss.alabamanewscenter.com

Comments / 5

Related
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama cooks make magic with good things from the sea

Alabamians are lucky to live in a state where the bounty of available fresh seafood is the envy of chefs and home cooks alike. “There are roughly 23 types of Alabama seafood available to consumers in our state, from oysters, shrimp and crab to fin fish of all shapes and sizes,” says Tommy Cauthen, marketing director for Alabama Gulf Seafood.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Why you should visit Wedowee, Alabama

In Alabama, there is no shortage of quaint small towns that are home to unique shops, scenic nature and tons of charm – and anyone who has been to Wedowee knows it’s one of ’em. Located next to beautiful Lake Wedowee, it’s a town that offers its...
WEDOWEE, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: John Vereen of Fultondale

“This is what guides me through my life – always lead with love. Let love lead in everything that you do, even your anger. When you are in the dark and things are not going well, find gratitude in the moment. Find something you used to be thankful about and take it from there. If you can anchor your mindset in something that you want out of the moment, then that’s what you want to do. For me, I want to lead with love in everything that I do – whether I get pulled over, my kids get on my nerves, or someone spits in my face. I’m not perfect, but at the end of the day, I want to sow into existence what I want to get out of my existence. To conjure something outside of love, dignity or respect is not how we optimize our humanity.” – John Vereen of Fultondale.
FULTONDALE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Restaurants
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
City
Livingston, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

How Alabama can create success

Dozens of leaders from across Alabama’s public and private sectors gathered recently to discuss that and other economic development issues during the Innovate Alabama Symposium hosted by the state’s new Alabama Innovation Corporation. Nate Schmidt, managing director of the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator, led a panel discussion about creating success in the 21st century with Shegun Otulana, founder and managing partner of Harmony Venture Labs, and Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Landing.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Fill your plate at Alabama’s Sahani food truck

Growing up, Sahani food truck owner David Kimani had a dream of building a business. Early during the pandemic, Kimani and his family had the opportunity to purchase a food truck. After about a year of planning, they finally opened for business in May 2021, serving up authentic Kenyan dishes within Birmingham’s vibrant food scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Mary Gover of Huntsville

“For years and years, I thought that peace was the absence of chaos. What I’ve kind of learned in the last year – that was a white-hot mess of chaos – is that it is not. It’s not the absence of chaos. It is walking into the storm knowing that’s what you’re walking into, but that you are going to come through it, so you walk into it anyway because you don’t have a choice and it will be OK. That’s what I’ve decided, at this point in my life, peace is.” – Mary Gover of Huntsville, with her dog Pebble.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steaks#Food Drink#Dishes#Diamond Jim S Mrs
Alabama NewsCenter

5 must-try Alabama coffee shops

No matter where you are in Alabama, you’re likely to find a local coffee shop brewing a delicious cup of joe. There are so many great places across the state, it’s hard to narrow the list down to 50, much less five. We wanted to include so many...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Bama in a Box subscription service helps Alabama small businesses

When small businesses in Alabama began closing their doors due to the pandemic, Angi Horn Stalnaker, owner of Virtus Solutions in Troy, took notice. She and office manager Laney Kelley also noted a push for consumers to buy more American-made products. She combined these observations and Bama in a Box, a subscription service filled with Alabama-made items, was born.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Follow Can’t Miss Alabama in 2022 for concerts, shows, sporting events and more

The new year is swinging into action with a variety of events. Artists offer a visual voice that gives shape and form to history, ideas, experiences and feelings. “Voices So True: New Native American Art” from the Clyde Oyster Bequest features the work of seven contemporary Native American artists, whose vision gives voice to Native American perspectives, past and present. Ranging in media from photographs, prints and paintings to basketry, the works explore subjects including history and identity, environmental justice, healing from illness and violence, and giving voice to the voiceless. The seven featured artists — Kay WalkingStick, Wendy Red Star, Norman Akers, Eugene Tapahe, Zoe Marieh Urness, Shan Goshorn and Larry McNeil — are affiliated with many different tribal nations, including Cherokee, Navajo, Osage, Crow, Tlingit and others.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Erneshya Ray of Homewood

“I came here to visit one summer, and I met a guy. We hung out for two days. I told him, ‘Well, I’m flying back home.’ He said, ‘Ok. I want to talk.’ We were long distance for a year and a half and then he flew to California on his 30th birthday, married me and flew back to Birmingham. We started looking to see who was going to relocate. I showed him a two-bedroom apartment in California for $2,500 and he asked me if that was the mortgage for the building. I said, ‘That’s the rent for the unit.’ He flew to California, packed me and my son up and drove us here in a U-Haul. We have been here since. It’s pretty cool. My grandmother prophesied that my husband was in the South. When I met my husband, I had stopped thinking about it. Then it all came back. This is him. He’s the one. He came to visit once and my grandmother said the next time he comes, he’s going to come with a ring. We bet $100 and he did it. I made him pay her because she was right. She loves her Southern grandson. She just says she knew it.” Erneshya Ray of Homewood.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Scott Martin: Mother Nature will have her own fireworks in Alabama later today

WIND ADVISORIES: We have a couple of Wind Advisories in effect across north and central Alabama today. National Weather Service Huntsville has issued one for all north Alabama counties from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. National Weather Service Birmingham has issued the advisory for most central Alabama counties from 10 a.m. until midnight except for Chambers, Lee, Russell, Macon, Bullock, Pike and Barbour counties. Wind gusts up to 40 mph can be expected outside any thunderstorm activity today.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Carlos Roman of Albertville

Who is one of the most influential people in your life?. “My cousin. I don’t live with my parents because they live in Mexico. He’s been like a big brother to me. He’s in the Army. I feel like he played a big part in me growing up and showing me what’s right and what’s wrong. He’s just a really good brother to me. Being a leader – just his way of taking care of things when no one else wants to do it – he just always steps up. I feel like it would be great to be just like him. Be careful around the people you hang out with and the people you want to be in your circle. He’s always telling me that. It plays a big part in who you end up being later on. I feel like I have a good group of friends who are really good people.” – Carlos Roman of Albertville.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

From Moon Taxi to St. Paul & the Broken Bones: Birmingham bands and performers continue to rock the music world

Alabama NewsCenter is closing out its yearlong series about Birmingham’s 150th birthday with a four-part package about musical legends with ties to the Magic City. Fitting with the holiday season, the first two parts of the package focused on the “ghosts of Birmingham’s music past” – the performers who are no longer with us. The final two parts highlight the more modern heroes of Birmingham’s musical legacy.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2021: Recipes

As the end of the year approaches, it’s a good time to look back at 2021. In doing so, we’re taking a look at the stories you responded to the most and one that we felt you should have noticed more. Homestyle favorites like chicken and dumplings and...
RECIPES
Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham continues to make its mark on the global music scene

The list is long: Lynam, Slick Lilly, Oteil & The Peacemakers, Wild Sweet Orange, Wayne Perkins, Verbena, Black Jacket Symphony, Mars Electric, Nowhere Squares, Orenda Fink, Backwater, Trey Lewis, Three on a String, Buck Johnson, Gucci Mane, Locust Ford Band, The Pierces, The Controllers, Jimmy Hall and a capella gospel groups like the Sterling Jubilees.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham, AL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

Good News from Home: telling the good news stories of Alabama.

 https://alabamanewscenter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy