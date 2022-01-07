The steaks at this restaurant are on the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

The new year is swinging into action with a variety of events. Artists offer a visual voice that gives shape and form to history, ideas, experiences and feelings. “Voices So True: New Native American Art” from the Clyde Oyster Bequest features the work of seven contemporary Native American artists, whose vision gives voice to Native American perspectives, past and present. Ranging in media from photographs, prints and paintings to basketry, the works explore subjects including history and identity, environmental justice, healing from illness and violence, and giving voice to the voiceless. The seven featured artists — Kay WalkingStick, Wendy Red Star, Norman Akers, Eugene Tapahe, Zoe Marieh Urness, Shan Goshorn and Larry McNeil — are affiliated with many different tribal nations, including Cherokee, Navajo, Osage, Crow, Tlingit and others.
Comments / 5