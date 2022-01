Well, that sucked. It took me 3 hours to get from my place in Waterbury to my job in Brookfield this morning due to that ice storm. I guess I was foreshadowing yesterday when I wrote about a Connecticut family that passed around their stash of oranges to fellow stranded motorists in snowbound Virginia. Thousands of motorists got caught this morning for hours in their vehicles as an ice storm blanketed Connecticut.

SOUTHBURY, CT ・ 6 DAYS AGO