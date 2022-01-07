Dominate Dry January with these non-alcoholic craft beers

Since the initial release of Brooklyn Brewery’s first non-alcoholic Special Effects beer in 2019, the NA segment has continued a pretty significant evolution in the U.S. Not even the COVID-19 pandemic could put a dent in its growth, in fact—even during a period when the bottom fell out from the greater craft beer industry, NA beer still found a way to grow, and Paste continued tasting new NA beer brands. Although the segment still makes up only a tiny fraction of the overall beer market, it has become a more and more viable part of the lineups of many small American breweries, and a significant moneymaker for the likes of Brooklyn, who say that the broader Special Effects brand now makes up more than 10% of their total sales. That’s real money we’re talking about here, being generated by a corner of the beer world that was once universally seen as a joke.

