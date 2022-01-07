ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dominate Dry January with these non-alcoholic craft beers

By CultureMap Create
CultureMap San Antonio
CultureMap San Antonio
 4 days ago
At the start of each New Year, more than 20 percent of American adults resolve to cut out alcohol for the month, and 66 percent of millennials are looking to reduce their alcohol intake. But Athletic Brewing Co. doesn't see any reason to skip the brews and stop the...

KIX 105.7

When Dry January May Indicate You Have A Bad Relationship With Alcohol

I always smile and shake my head when the boozier of my friends decide that what they need to do to give their liver a rest is partake in Dry January. It's comical to me when for the next eleven months I'll see them regularly posting the booze they bought, the liquor they plan to drink, and the Pedialyte they plan on drinking while nursing that morning-after hangover. It makes me wonder if you have to give up booze for a whole month to give your body a break, maybe you need to reevaluate your relationship with alcohol.
DRINKS
Robb Report

5 Winemakers to Watch in 2022, According to Top Wine Sellers

For the cellar hound, nothing is quite as satisfying as discovering a talented new winemaker—tucking little-known bottles onto your shelves before the name of the producer is bouncing around in almost every wine conversation. The only thing better, maybe, is “discovering” a whole region and snapping up bottles before prices surge as the place becomes all the rage. There are pros, of course, whose job it is to relentlessly discover—to taste a thousand (or ten thousand!) bottles a year and sort out tomorrow’s stars. And no one takes that job more seriously, or puts more skin in the game, than independent...
NAPA, CA
SPY

20 of The Best Non-Alcoholic Aperitifs, Beers and Spirits

Table of Contents Alcohol-Free Apértifs Zero Proof Spirits Near Beer Simple Seltzers Nonalcoholic Wine In the past, nonalcoholic beverages were pretty much limited to drinks you’d find on the kid’s menu and a small selection of near-beers. Fortunately, we’re living through a golden age of nonalcoholic beverages as the mocktail renaissance continues full steam ahead. In cities like Los Angeles and New York, you can even find craft mocktail bars that don’t serve any alcohol at all. The mocktail has officially gone mainstream, with many bars and restaurants offering a dedicated mocktails section on their menus. Here at Spy, we’ve also reviewed brands like Ritual Zero Proof,...
DRINKS
Indy100

Dry January 2022: How did it start and why do some people give up alcohol in January?

As the celebrations of Christmas and New Year can be boozy occasions, each year thousands of people participate in Dry January where they give up alcohol for an entire month. It was inspired by one person’s story in 2011 when Emily Robinson signed up for a half marathon and decided to give up drinking to make her training easier and began to notice the health benefits.
DRINKS
Mashed

WhistlePig's New 'Non-Whiskey' Helps Bartenders Weather Dry January

January has become synonymous with the phrase "New Year, New Me." Folks are suddenly looking for ways to kickstart their health goals by meditating, journaling, joining the gym, or cutting out fast foods. Some people will even participate in Dry January, which means cutting out all alcoholic beverages for the entire month. Yes, even beer.
DRINKS
CultureMap San Antonio

10 San Antonio breweries and distilleries flowing with holiday spirit and great gifts

It’s the holiday season, and there’s no better time to get into the spirit. If you have a loved one, friend, or colleague who loves to get festively lit at San Antonio-area breweries and distilleries, you’re in luck, as plenty of comfort and joy (and spirited gifts) are flowing at local establishments, just in time for the gift-giving season.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TrendHunter.com

Vibrant Non-Alcoholic Wines

Stella Rosa Non-Alcoholics offers non-alcoholic options from the award-winning Italian wine brand and the new line promises to support consumers in Dry January and the many months beyond. The non-alcoholic line takes cues from the original offerings with options that are semi-sweet and semi-sparkling, made with real fruit flavors and recipes that are naturally gluten-free, vegan and low in calories.
DRINKS
Paste Magazine

Corona Looks to Conquer the "Vitamin D Beer" Market With Odd New "Sunbrew 0.0" Non-Alcoholic Beer

How many times have you reached for a beer in the fridge, only to be disappointed by the dawning realization that the bottle or can contains no Vitamin D? If you’re anything like me, then such disappointment is a daily occurrence that occasionally has you bolting awake at night, drenched in cold sweat. But never fear—AB InBev has your back, with a new, non-alcoholic version of Corona that is choosing to make the crux of its marketing the fact that it’s infused with Vitamin D of all things. Titled Corona Sunbrew 0.0%, the product will somehow attempt to get away with using the exact same 0.0 marketing as category leader Heineken 0.0. Additionally, each bottle will contain “30% of the daily value of vitamin D per 330 mL serving in Canada.”
DRINKS
Smoky Mountain News

Want to paint, sip craft beer?

Robin Arramae of WNC Paint Events will be continuing her fun paint nights to bring you not only a “night out” but an experience that lifts your spirits. Join others as Arramae shows you step-by-step how to paint a beginner level painting of the evening as you sip on your favorite local craft beer. This two-hour event should have you feeling better than you felt before you came. And you leave with a painting you created.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
Telegraph

'Healthy' mushroom beer – a craft beer too far?

It’s a simple enough question. But most people who drink it would struggle to expand on “Well... like beer.”. Traditionally, this was part of why beer was never taken as seriously as wine. For the past decade, small craft brewers in Britain have been trying to change that, with mixed results. We’ve had aromatic citrusy IPAs, Belgian-style fruited sour beers, and dense, bourbon barrel-aged Imperial stouts, which for the most part have made millions of drinkers re-evaluate what beer is capable of.
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Complex Non-Alcoholic Spirits

With its non-alcoholic spirits, Palette invites consumers to discover a bold new world of flavor. Palette shares the taste of a collaboration between Bacardi and bartenders in Amsterdam, who set out to create non-alcoholic spirits to inspire creativity. "Palette is the perfect choice for creative bartenders looking to mix things up behind the bar. I can’t wait to see how they use Palette to flex their creative muscles with non-alcoholic cocktails in a way that’s never been possible before," says Marine Rozenfeld, innovation development lead for Bacardi Europe.
DRINKS
Paste Magazine

Tasting: Brooklyn Brewery's New Special Effects Non-Alcoholic Beer Lineup (Pilsner, Hazy IPA and More)

Since the initial release of Brooklyn Brewery’s first non-alcoholic Special Effects beer in 2019, the NA segment has continued a pretty significant evolution in the U.S. Not even the COVID-19 pandemic could put a dent in its growth, in fact—even during a period when the bottom fell out from the greater craft beer industry, NA beer still found a way to grow, and Paste continued tasting new NA beer brands. Although the segment still makes up only a tiny fraction of the overall beer market, it has become a more and more viable part of the lineups of many small American breweries, and a significant moneymaker for the likes of Brooklyn, who say that the broader Special Effects brand now makes up more than 10% of their total sales. That’s real money we’re talking about here, being generated by a corner of the beer world that was once universally seen as a joke.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Sierra Nevada Releases Sparkling Hop Water, a New Non-Alcoholic Beer Alternative

Sierra Nevada announced the debut of Hop Splash, a sparkling water infused with hops, on the brand’s Twitter account on Monday. This bitter refresher is zero percent alcohol, in addition to having zero carbs, zero sugar and zero calories. Sierra Nevada’s IPAs are considered some of the most important...
DRINKS
CultureMap San Antonio

CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio, TX
