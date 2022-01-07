ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Will All Games Be Free in the Future?

By Dan Chesin
vgr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn early December 1993, the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s servers crashed as more than 10,000 people attempted to download a copy of Doom from its servers. This wasn’t a hack or a leak though, it was an intentional digital release of the game by its publisher id Software....

www.vgr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gematsu

PlayStation Plus free games for January 2022 announced

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the January 2022 lineup of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers, which will be available starting January 4. Deep Rock Galactic (Coffee Stain Publishing) – Deep Rock Galactic is a one-to-four-player cooperative first-person shooter featuring badass space Dwarves, 100 percent destructible environments, procedurally-generated caves, and endless hordes of alien monsters. Work together as a team to dig, explore, and fight your way through a massive cave system filled with hordes of deadly enemies and valuable resources. You will need to rely on your teammates if you want to survive the most hostile cave systems in the galaxy.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Moving Out is free at Epic Games Store

Starting today, Moving Out is free at Epic Games Store. The free game offers run until December 29 at 11 AM Eastern. Once you claim it, it’s yours to keep. Here is a description of the game from Epic Games Store:. Moving Out is a ridiculous physics-based moving simulator...
VIDEO GAMES
newgamenetwork.com

Free Games with Gold for January 2022

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Games with Gold lineup for January 2022. From January 1 to 31, subscribers can get a free copy of NeuroVoider. Set in a cybernetic world and featuring an original soundtrack from cyberpunk artist, Dan Terminus, battle through hordes of vigilante robots using endless combinations of nuclear-powered weapons.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

PS5 and PS4 free games announced – Nerd4.life

After the classic leak, the official announcement on PS Plus: here are the free PS4 and PS5 games for PlayStation Plus subscribers a January 2022, these are Deep Rock Galactic, Dirt 5 and Persona 5 Strikers, with which to start the new year in the best possible way. Specifically, i...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabe Newell
player.one

Dead by Daylight: Developers Revealed Their Future Plans for the Game

Developers of the popular survival horror game Dead by Daylight have recently revealed their future plans for the title. The highlights include how patches will be delivered and how matchmaking will be optimized, among other things. Patch Changes. The game has changed massively, both in content and file size, since...
VIDEO GAMES
Shawano Leader

10 Sites to Download Games For Free

There are so many games available on the internet these days — from the latest blockbuster releases to ancient casual games that can be played during commercials. But if you are tired of playing new titles with all their fancy graphics, these ten sites will give you a chance to discover some old classics that are just as good — and sometimes better than.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Games#Id Software#Video Game#Gaming
ComicBook

Stardew Valley Creator Provides Update on the Future of the Game

Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone is currently working on his new game, Haunted Chocolatier, and naturally, Stardew Valley fans are wondering what this means for the farming sim RPG. Stardew Valley has sold over 15 million copies to date and is still played by many across mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It's been a massive success for Barone. Not only is it the game that put the lone-wolf developer on the map, but it's the game that made him a very, very wealthy man in the process. While Barone probably made enough for a very comfortable and early retirement, he's not doing this. As noted, he's making Haunted Chocolatier, a game that looks and sounds similar to Stardew Valley but that is markedly different in a few key areas.
VIDEO GAMES
gamewatcher.com

Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games List of 2022

Amazon Prime Gaming remains a pretty good way of scoring some monthly free games throughout 2022 and growing the list of AAA and indie titles you can check out on PC. Included with your Prime or Prime Video memberships, Amazon Prime Gaming usually receives a new batch of games every month. The majority of these titles can be claimed on PC through the Amazon Games App and, in some cases, platforms like the Epic Games Store.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Should Xbox Game Pass Be the Model for the Future?

It’s been about five years since Microsoft launched their Game Pass service for Xbox. The goal was seemingly to become a Netflix-like service for gaming, and thanks to Microsoft’s dedication to it, that’s more or less what Game Pass has become. What began as a selection of Xbox 360 titles and a handful of relatively new releases (like Gears of War 4) has ballooned into a gargantuan library filled with games ranging from ten years old to the hottest new releases, and it’s still only fifteen dollars a month.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Top Free ROBLOX Games to Play

ROBLOX has millions of games to choose and play, so it can seem quite daunting to pick one and play it. The trending page of what games are currently popular can be ever changing as new games are introduced and found by intrigued players. However, there’s a few games which...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
depauliaonline.com

OPINION: The future of games is independent

AAA — commonly referred to as “triple-A” — is a term encompassing all the largest studios and biggest players in the industry. It’s a fittingly derogatory term these days — often carrying with it the most unsavory of connotations. Where to even begin? How...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

PSVR2: All Confirmed Games

What are all confirmed PSVR2 games? As Sony's latest virtual reality headset draws closer to release, more and more games are expected to be confirmed for the device, arriving at launch or beyond. As part of our PSVR2 guide, we are going to list all confirmed PSVR2 games. If you're looking for specific information related to each title, click on the links below to visit individual game pages for more details and news.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Best Nintendo Switch headsets in 2022: Great gaming audio on the go

Finding a great headset for the Nintendo Switch used to be a lot more difficult. Luckily, Nintendo added the ability to connect via Bluetooth directly from the Switch. Despite that, some of the best headsets still make use of the Switch’s 3.5mm jack. If you’re looking for one of the best Nintendo Switch headsets, then you’re going to want to keep an eye on a few things. First, think about what kind of connection it uses and how you prefer to play your Switch. If you’re someone who enjoys playing in handheld mode, then you can make use of both wired...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy