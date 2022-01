CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Patients who are seeking health services now have one place to go for anything they need within the Novant Health system. The system announced the launch of its Novant Health Now platform, which is poised to act as a one-stop shop for patients seeking answers, experts, support, and real-time health information. The platform also comes with some new tools to help patients find a physician along with a virtual assistant.

