There’s a fairly common hypothetical question you may have heard: “What would you like your last meal to be?” It’s morbid, but it’s also a way of thinking about what food means to us beyond sustenance, how it can also be a source of memory, comfort, and pleasure. But anyone who loves reading knows that books can provide those same things and more — food for thought, a glimpse into the lives of others, a practice in empathy, a way to travel the world. So perhaps if you’re like me, someone whose life has been greatly impacted by the books you’ve read, you’ve had this dark but intriguing thought: What would you like your last read book to be?

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO