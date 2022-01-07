2nd ‘Welcome to Great Bend’ sign to be installed in February

Sorghum Crop Insurance Price Election Boosted To Reflect Current Pricing. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Risk Management Agency (RMA) has set the sorghum crop insurance price election for reinsurance year 2022 at 99.6 percent of the price of corn, compared to 96 percent for 2021. This price election means farmers will have the opportunity to insure grain sorghum at a price almost identical to that of corn. The sorghum crop insurance price election formula is based on a 10-year rolling average of actual sorghum bids at elevators across the U.S. National Sorghum Producers worked closely with RMA after a 2008 Farm Bill directive to change this formula to be more reflective of sorghum pricing, and since implementation, the change has added $89 million in value to sorghum farmers through increased crop insurance coverage. To access additional information about price elections for the upcoming insurance year, producers can use the USDA RMA price election tool. Read the full release at SorghumGrowers.com.

