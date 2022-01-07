ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

2nd ‘Welcome to Great Bend’ sign to be installed in February

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The second “Welcome to Great Bend” sign is scheduled to be installed this February. After placing a sign on US 281 Highway coming into town from the north last February,...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 1

Related
Great Bend Post

Shawn Hutchinson picked to head Barton County Commission

Barton County Commissioner Shawn Hutchinson was selected on Tuesday to serve as the County Commission's chairman for 2022. He was unanimously approved by his fellow commissioners after being nominated by outgoing chairman Jim Daily. Hutchinson has served on the commission for one year after being elected in November of 2020....
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

GBRC honors Hofeling for 16 years on the board

The Great Bend Recreation Commission board met for the first time in 2022 Monday afternoon and expressed their thanks to outgoing board member Bruce Hofeling. Hofeling served on the board from 2005-2012 as a city-appointed member and then two terms as an at-large position from 2014-2022. The board and GBRC...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

'Test To Stay' still working well at USD 428

A nationwide shortage of COVID-19 tests is not affecting the "Test to Stay" program at Great Bend public schools. Schools Superintendent Khris Thexton told members of the school board Monday that the school district gets COVID tests directly from KDHE, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. "We have tests...
GREAT BEND, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Bend, KS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Great Bend, KS
Government
Great Bend Post

Great Bend’s Industrial Park to be examined for economic growth

While citizens wait for the next big and latest thing to arrive in Great Bend, city officials are trying to figure out the best way to recruit businesses to town. Great Bend restructured their approach to economic development at the beginning of 2020 when they removed the services from the local chamber of commerce and created a standalone organization.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

National Sorghum Producers - Sorghum e-Notes

Sorghum Crop Insurance Price Election Boosted To Reflect Current Pricing. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Risk Management Agency (RMA) has set the sorghum crop insurance price election for reinsurance year 2022 at 99.6 percent of the price of corn, compared to 96 percent for 2021. This price election means farmers will have the opportunity to insure grain sorghum at a price almost identical to that of corn. The sorghum crop insurance price election formula is based on a 10-year rolling average of actual sorghum bids at elevators across the U.S. National Sorghum Producers worked closely with RMA after a 2008 Farm Bill directive to change this formula to be more reflective of sorghum pricing, and since implementation, the change has added $89 million in value to sorghum farmers through increased crop insurance coverage. To access additional information about price elections for the upcoming insurance year, producers can use the USDA RMA price election tool. Read the full release at SorghumGrowers.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Great Bend Post

Omicron explosion spurs nationwide breakdown of services

KANSAS CITY (AP) —Ambulances in Kansas speed toward hospitals then suddenly change direction because hospitals are full. Employee shortages in New York City cause delays in trash and subway services and diminish the ranks of firefighters and emergency workers. Airport officials shut down security checkpoints at the biggest terminal in Phoenix and schools across the nation struggle to find teachers for their classrooms.
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction#Kdot Lrb#The Harms Trust
Great Bend Post

January is Kansas Radon Action Month

Governor Kelly proclaims January as Kansas Radon Action Month. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) encourages Kansans to protect their families by testing their homes for radon, an odorless and invisible gas. Unchecked radon in the home can lead to dangerous health effects like lung cancer. More than 200 lung cancer deaths per year in Kansas may be linked to indoor radon. EPA estimates that indoor radon contributes to 21,000 lung cancer deaths in the U.S. each year. Exposure causes no immediate symptoms and often goes unrecognized until serious health complications arise.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

UNRUH: Be prepared

The start of the new year may be the best time to get prepared so you are not caught off guard when disaster strikes. There are many resources available to help everyone get started, so I will share the basics and then provide links to other helpful information. Get Financially...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy