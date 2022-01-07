ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

Brunswick imposes indoor mask mandate

By CBS 13
Bangor Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new mask mandate will go into effect in Brunswick next week....

bangordailynews.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Chicago union leaders OK plan to resume in-person class

CHICAGO (AP) — Students are poised to return to Chicago Public Schools after leaders of the teachers union approved a plan with the nation’s third-largest district over COVID-19 safety protocols, ending a bitter standoff that canceled classes for five days. While school districts nationwide have faced similar concerns...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC News

U.S. issues ‘Do Not Travel’ warning for Canada amid Covid rise

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. State Department on Monday advised against travel to neighboring Canada because of a rising number of Covid-19 cases as the omicron variant spreads. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to “Level Four: Very High” for Canada, telling Americans they should...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brunswick, ME
Government
Local
Maine Health
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Brunswick, ME
Brunswick, ME
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Mandates#The Town Council

Comments / 0

Community Policy