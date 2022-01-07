ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus pandemic: Omicron cases drop in South Africa

CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
AFP

Covid tests ordered for 14 million in China's Tianjin

The northern Chinese city of Tianjin on Sunday advised its nearly 14 million people to stay home while it conducted mass Covid testing after a spate of recent cases, including two caused by the Omicron variant, state-controlled media reported. Tianjin emerged as a new area of concern after more than 20 Covid cases were reported there in the last few days, most of them imported from abroad, according to the National Health Commission. They include at least two cases of the Omicron variant, as well as 15 infections among elementary and middle school students, according to various state media reports. The city near the capital Beijing launched its mass testing early Sunday, advising residents to stay at or near home to be available for the community-level nucleic-acid screening.
The Independent

Terrorism charge for suspect in South Africa Parliament fire

A man accused of setting a fire that destroyed parts of South Africa's historic Parliament complex faces a new charge of terrorism.Zandile Mafe, 49, appeared Tuesday in a courtroom in Cape Town for a bail hearing, when the new charge was added, state broadcaster SABC said. Mafe was already charged with housebreaking with intent to steal, theft, two counts of arson and possession of an explosive device when he appeared in court for the first time last week.The Parliament complex in Cape Town was ravaged by the major blaze, which started Jan. 2 and took firefighters four days to...
Deadline

Irish Comedy ‘Deadly Cuts’ Sells To U.S., Australia, Spain, South Africa

EXCLUSIVE: Myriad Pictures has licensed Irish comedy Deadly Cuts to Level 33 Entertainment for distribution in North America. The company will release the film on March 17, 2022, to coincide with St. Patrick’s Day. Written and directed by Irish director Rachel Carey, and filmed on location in Ireland, the dark comedy is set in a working-class hair salon where young stylists Stacey, Gemma, Chantelle, along with boss Michelle become accidental vigilantes and community heroes as they take on the gang members and gentrifiers threatening their community. Starring are Angeline Ball (The Commitments), Victoria Smurfit (The Beach), Ericka Roe (Herself), Lauren Larkin, and Shauna...
Salon

In South Africa, COVID cases fall as fast as they rose — suggesting the omicron wave could be brief

As goes South Africa, so goes the rest of the world. That sentiment might capture the hope of the health care community as they observe the infection pattern of omicron variant in the Southern Hemisphere nation of nearly 60 million people. When cases of the newly discovered COVID-19 mutation skyrocketed in South Africa in November and December 2021, the world took notice, fearful that it would soon reach the shores of all nations. After scientists learned that the SARS-CoV-2 strain was more transmissible than other viruses which cause COVID-19, political leaders like President Joe Biden began preparing their nations for the worst.
Fortune

China’s public dutifully obeyed COVID lockdowns for 2 years. Now two women’s miscarriages are sparking backlash

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
AFP

Third Covid infection for Bolivian VP who touts traditional medicine

Bolivia's vice president David Choquehuanca, who touts indigenous treatments for Covid-19, has contracted the virus for a third time, the government said Tuesday, with six government ministers also testing positive. All are self-isolating and working from home, with no major symptoms, the president's office said in a statement. All had been vaccinated against the coronavirus, although Choquehuanca -- a member of the Aymara indigenous group -- has had only one jab. Last month, he revealed he had contracted Covid-19 twice, and recovered after taking what he called traditional medicine. Choquehuanca said he had consumed a mixture of turmeric, ginger, onion, garlic, and honey in the mornings, as well as honey with lemon.
Daily Mail

110 British tourists are refused entry at Austrian airport after 'complete shambles' by authorities implementing new Covid travel rules

Dozens of British holidaymakers have been turned away from the Austrian border after falling foul of a last-minute change to Covid travel rules. Some 110 Britons who had arrived at Innsbruck airport, in western Austria, on December 26 were turned away by border guards for failing to comply with the new rules in what was described by one passenger as a 'complete shambles'.
The Independent

Call to end mass testing and vaccinations after booster campaign

Mass Covid testing and vaccination should be ended for all but the most vulnerable after the booster campaign has been completed, the former chairman of Britain’s vaccine taskforce has said.Dr Clive Dix has called for an overhaul of the current Government strategy in the coming months, claiming the impact of cellular immunity on fighting the virus may have been downplayed.Covid should instead be treated like flu or a heavy cold among younger people who have been fully jabbed, the former vaccines tsar said.Speaking to C4 News, Dr Dix claimed that mass vaccination has outlasted its main purpose, which he said...
AFP

Half of Europe on track to catch Omicron, world economy at risk

More than half of people in Europe are projected to catch Omicron by March, the WHO said Tuesday, as the World Bank warned the contagious variant could hamper the global economic recovery. Millions in China were locked down again, exactly two years after Beijing reported the first death from a virus later confirmed to be Covid-19. Highly transmissible Omicron has swept across countries, forcing governments to impose fresh measures and scramble to roll out vaccine booster shots. Europe is at the epicentre of alarming new outbreaks and the World Health Organization said Tuesday Omicron could infect half of all people in the region at current rates.
