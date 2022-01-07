ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Pines, NC

U.S. Women’s Open purse nearly doubles to $10M in 2022

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33CxZe_0dfcc5fB00

The purse for the U.S. Women’s Open will nearly double to $10 million in 2022, the USGA announced Friday.

This year’s major tournament is scheduled for June 2-5 at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C.

The purse for the 2021 event, won by Yuka Saso of the Philippines, was $5.5 million.

The boost is part of a new partnership between the USGA and ProMedica, a not-for-profit healthcare organization that will become the presenting sponsor of the U.S. Women’s Open.

“For more than 75 years, the U.S. Women’s Open has been the one that every little girl, in every country around the world, has dreamed of winning,” USGA CEO Mike Whan said in a press release. “This partnership with ProMedica allows us to substantially grow the championship in every way, from its purpose, to its purse, to the places that host the event.”

The prize pool is nearly on par with the men’s U.S. Open, which totaled $12.5 million in 2021.

The USGA said it plans to increase the women’s purse to $12 million over the next five years.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Chicago union leaders OK plan to resume in-person class

CHICAGO (AP) — Students are poised to return to Chicago Public Schools after leaders of the teachers union approved a plan with the nation’s third-largest district over COVID-19 safety protocols, ending a bitter standoff that canceled classes for five days. While school districts nationwide have faced similar concerns...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC News

U.S. issues ‘Do Not Travel’ warning for Canada amid Covid rise

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. State Department on Monday advised against travel to neighboring Canada because of a rising number of Covid-19 cases as the omicron variant spreads. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to “Level Four: Very High” for Canada, telling Americans they should...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southern Pines, NC
Southern Pines, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Promedica#The U S Women S Open#U S Open#Tournament Of Champions#The American Express
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

34K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy