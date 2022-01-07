U.S. Women’s Open purse nearly doubles to $10M in 2022

The purse for the U.S. Women’s Open will nearly double to $10 million in 2022, the USGA announced Friday.

This year’s major tournament is scheduled for June 2-5 at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C.

The purse for the 2021 event, won by Yuka Saso of the Philippines, was $5.5 million.

The boost is part of a new partnership between the USGA and ProMedica, a not-for-profit healthcare organization that will become the presenting sponsor of the U.S. Women’s Open.

“For more than 75 years, the U.S. Women’s Open has been the one that every little girl, in every country around the world, has dreamed of winning,” USGA CEO Mike Whan said in a press release. “This partnership with ProMedica allows us to substantially grow the championship in every way, from its purpose, to its purse, to the places that host the event.”

The prize pool is nearly on par with the men’s U.S. Open, which totaled $12.5 million in 2021.

The USGA said it plans to increase the women’s purse to $12 million over the next five years.

–Field Level Media

