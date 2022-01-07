First Americans Museum Hosting Stickball Game

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is traveling to Atlanta on Tuesday to deliver a major speech on voting rights, looking to turn up the heat on reluctant senators as Democrats face pressure to pass two pieces of pending legislation opposed by nearly all Republicans on Capitol Hill. While in...
CHICAGO (AP) — Students are poised to return to Chicago Public Schools after leaders of the teachers union approved a plan with the nation’s third-largest district over COVID-19 safety protocols, ending a bitter standoff that canceled classes for five days. While school districts nationwide have faced similar concerns...
In a medical first, doctors transplanted a pig heart into a patient in a last-ditch effort to save his life and a Maryland hospital said Monday that he’s doing well three days after the highly experimental surgery. While it’s too soon to know if the operation really will work,...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States Mint said Monday it has begun shipping quarters featuring the image of poet Maya Angelou, the first coins in its American Women Quarters Program. Angelou, an American author, poet and Civil Rights activist, rose to prominence with the publication of “I Know Why...
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. State Department on Monday advised against travel to neighboring Canada because of a rising number of Covid-19 cases as the omicron variant spreads. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to “Level Four: Very High” for Canada, telling Americans they should...
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a wave of public and political outrage on Tuesday over allegations that he and his staff flouted coronavirus lockdown rules by holding a garden party in 2020 while Britons were barred by law from meeting up with more than one person outside their households.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for people on their plans. The Biden administration announced the change Monday as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations.
Investigators sought answers Monday for why safety doors failed to close when a fire broke out in a New York high-rise, allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower and kill 17 people, including eight children, in the city’s deadliest blaze in more than three decades. A malfunctioning electric...
High-stakes talks between the U.S. and Russia failed to yield a breakthrough Monday as the Biden administration tries to ward off an invasion of Ukraine. Washington rejected demands from Moscow that NATO cease expansion and that Ukraine not be allowed to join the alliance. “We will not allow anyone to...
Comments / 0