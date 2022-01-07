ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Hola VPN False Detection

By HolaVPN
paloaltonetworks.com
 4 days ago

Hola VPN is the world's first and largest...

live.paloaltonetworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Hackers are abusing Google Docs to bypass security protections

Google Docs make collaborating in real-time with colleagues a seamless experience but hackers have found ways to leverage these capabilities to send malicious links to unsuspecting users. Back in June of last year, researchers at Check Point-owned Avanan discovered an exploit in the search giant's office software that allowed an...
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

URL Filtering malware alert ciscobinary.openh264.org false positive?

URL Filtering malware alert ciscobinary.openh264.org false positive?. Today since 4:44 p.m. we have these malware entries in the URL Filtering Monitor. The strange thing is, when I look for the ZIP file in the Data Filtering Monitor, this ZIP file has been logged there for weeks. Is that a false...
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

Unsupported cipher. Supported client cipher bitmask: 0x00000000

Unsupported cipher. Supported client cipher bitmask: 0x00000000. have a decryption policies for inbound ssl decryption to a webpage. Therefor I have included the private Certificate. At decryption monitor there is a message:. ( error eq 'Unsupported cipher. Supported client cipher bitmask: 0x00000000. Supported decrypt profile cipher bitmask: 0x00000014.' ) Found...
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Dynamic apps and threats update failed for pattern 8510

Dynamic apps and threats update failed for pattern 8510. We're running a PA-820 physical FW at software level 9.1.12-h3. I tried to manually update the apps and threats pattern published this morning (as we only update daily and it was published about 30 minutes after our system automatically checks). Downloading...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vpn#Hola Vpn
paloaltonetworks.com

VPN access can be made without credentials After GP 5.2.9 version update

VPN access can be made without credentials After GP 5.2.9 version update. Connection problem without credentials in version 5.2.9. We switched from GP 5.2.4 version to 5.2.9 version with transparent update. Windows users report that they can connect directly without entering a password when making vpn connections. In the global...
TECHNOLOGY
howtogeek.com

What Is the Best VPN Protocol? OpenVPN vs. WireGuard vs. SSTP and More

Fergus is a freelance writer for How-To Geek. He has seven years of tech reporting and reviewing under his belt for a number of publications, including GameCrate and Cloudwards. He's written more articles and reviews about cybersecurity and cloud-based software than he can keep track of---and knows his way around Linux and hardware, too. Read more...
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

Global Protect: Valid Client Cert error but using Machine cert

Been having a hard time getting through to support.. Maybe the community can help me. We are using device certificates pushed to laptops for autoVPN. But I am getting some instances where the user will get the error "A valid client certificate is required for authentication. If the issue persists, please speak to your system administration." Can someone point me how to go about troubleshooting that error? Thank you.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Global Protect VPN frequently getting disconnected

Global Protect VPN frequently getting disconnected. We are facing issue with Global Protect VPN client connectivity for one of the user machine. Below are the details of the issue. -> Global Protect VPN is very frequently getting disconnected. -> in Global Protect VPN connection stauts - can only see Packets...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
paloaltonetworks.com

ION2000 when connected to Internet fails to show up under unclaimed devices on the SD-WAN portal

Here are some of the commnds I ean on ION2K via console:. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- tcp 0 0 10.0.0.65:41419 52.8.25.40:443 ESTABLISHED. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- == ion toolkit# ping controller 8.8.8.8. PING 8.8.8.8 (8.8.8.8) from 10.0.0.65: 56 data bytes. 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: seq=0 ttl=117 time=13.652 ms. 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: seq=1 ttl=117 time=13.592 ms.
COMPUTERS
bostonsportsextra.com

Using A VPN To Hide Your Identity

A VPN is one of the best tools that you will find available if you want privacy on the Internet. This article will detail some of the things that you should know about the Internet and how to protect your personal information on it. Your IP address can be an...
CELL PHONES
paloaltonetworks.com

HA configuration PA 5200

Hello guys we are configuring PA-5200s for Active/passive setup and we want to use ethernet interfaces for Control link after choosing ethernets as HA types we are no able to choose it from dropdown menu in HA setup only we can choose it for Data link control. Is there any limitations or do we missing something in configuration ?
COMPUTERS
bostonsportsextra.com

VPN Torrents Info

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is one of the best solutions you will find anywhere for enhancing personal security on the Internet. Wondering how a VPN helps? By the end of this article, you should have a good idea of how a VPN can help you maintain anonymity on the Internet.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

What is a VPN protocol?

Using a VPN doesn't require a lot of technical know-how. Launch app, click Connect, and a few seconds later your internet traffic is encrypted, and you're protected from snoopers. Easy. Browse the app menus or your VPN's website, though, and you'll come across more technical details. In particular, you'll read...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Introduction: What Is a VPN?

A virtual private network (VPN) enables you to create a safe and encrypted connection over the internet, bypassing restrictions imposed by some websites, content providers, and even some countries. VPNs come in three main types: **open**, **shared**, and **private**. These three types of VPNs vary by their level of security and the range of features offered. A VPN can be used for different purposes - from unlocking Facebook, YouTube, and Netflix outside the US to getting around [censorship in China].
TECHNOLOGY
tweaklibrary.com

Why VPN Server Location Is Important?

VPN is an awesome tool that can help you access any content available anywhere in the world. New to the concept of VPNs? Intrigued about how a VPN works and what all it is capable of doing, this is the post you might want to check out. So, now that...
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

Advanced URL Filtering with PAN OS 8.1

I recently noticed that URL Filtering licenses have been replaced by Advanced URL Filtering licenses. The version of the box is PAN-OS 8.1. My question is: Is it possible to use these new licenses with version 8.1, or do I need to upgrade to PAN-OS 9.x? If so, how do I activate these licenses?
COMPUTERS
The Independent

VPN deals for January: Pay less for privacy with discounts on ExpressVPN, NordVPN and more

“What’s a VPN?” we hear you ask. Well, firstly it stands for a “virtual private network”, and it’s a piece of software that gives you more privacy and anonymity online by protecting your browsing activity.When you connect to the internet on your computer it creates an encrypted, virtual tunnel between your device and the VPN server, meaning your data is more protected.Initially, this type of software was developed for large corporations who needed to protect their sensitive information from being sent over public and private networks.But the personal VPN market has grown exponentially, and many people now use them not...
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

Debug Dataplane Help

I am trying to troubleshoot an error in a traffic log regarding cert decryption. I have found an article from PA on it: https://knowledgebase.paloaltonetworks.com/KCSArticleDetail?id=kA10g000000boONCAY but I am unable to reproduce the steps to help in troubleshooting. The fourth bullet says 'Dataplane Debug shows the following..." and I would like to see a log just they show in the example but I'm not sure where that is. The log features it references I'm familiar with for packet capture but packet capture doesn't look the example they provided.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy