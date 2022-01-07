ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah requires appointment for COVID testing amid long lines

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – UDOH will be modifying operations at COVID-19 testing sites due to surging demand.

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) made the announcement on Friday amid an unprecedented Omicron surge embattling Utah.

FLU OR COVID: How can I tell if I have a cold, the flu or COVID?

Testing sites moving to appointment-only:

  • Cannon Health Building (including traveler testing)
  • Bountiful
  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital
  • West Jordan

Officials say these sites routinely experience the highest demand and longest wait times. The move to appointment-only will mitigate the need to wait in long lines.

Modified closing times

People wishing to be tested must now arrive one hour earlier than the site’s closing time. If arriving afterward, you will be offered an at-home COVID test or you may return the following day to try again.

Event and employer testing

State-operated testing sites will no longer offer testing for a mandated event or work-related requirements. For those who require such tests, they must find a non-state-sponsored testing location or ask the event organizer/employer for alternative testing options.

Officials say anyone planning to get tested should prepare for extended wait times spanning anywhere from 30 minutes to four hours.

“We ask you to be patient and respectful of one another and our staff,” says UDOH. “If you are symptomatic and choose not to be tested, we recommend you stay home and away from others for 5 days after your symptoms started and you no longer have symptoms.”

MASK UP: Salt Lake City Mayor asks county to enact mask requirements

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

