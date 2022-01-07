ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Former Tigers, Angels manager Brad Ausmus expected to be named A's bench coach

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2pT2_0dfcZOJG00
Brad Ausmus Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Ausmus was selected by the New York Yankees in the 48th round of the 1987 MLB June Amateur Draft and played 18 MLB seasons. The 52-year-old spent the first three-plus years of his career with the San Diego Padres before being traded to the Detroit Tigers in June 1996.

Ausmus was then sent to the Houston Astros in December 1996, where he played the next two campaigns. In January 1999, the backstop rejoined the Tigers after being traded again, and he put together his best MLB season that year.

During the 1999 season, Ausmus set career-highs in home runs (nine), RBIs (54), on-base percentage (.365), slugging percentage (.415) and on-base plus slugging percentage (.779), while recording 12 stolen bases and earning his first and only All-Star appearance as well. He was traded yet again to the Astros in December 2000 and stayed with Houston for the next eight seasons, capturing three Gold Glove Awards.

Ausmus capped off his playing career with 57 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers across the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

As a manager, he went 314-332 in four years with the Tigers and 72-90 one year in charge of the Angels.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Reacting to interesting Yankees-Mets proposed trade involving Gleyber Torres

The New York Yankees have plenty of moves left to make this off-season once the lockout comes to an end. Their crosstown rivals, the New York Mets, took a far more aggressive approach toward bolstering their squad prior to the lockout, bringing in big names like Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and Eduardo Escobar.
MLB
Yardbarker

Derrick Henry’s Return Is Almost Unfair

The Tennessee Titans have been teasing Derrick Henry’s return via their social media accounts. The rest of the league, especially teams bound for the AFC playoffs, can only shake their heads in disbelief as the reigning Offensive Player of the Year takes the field sooner than later. The Titans...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was totally right about Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones was not lying when he talked about his Dallas Cowboys’ plans for their Week 18 game at the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night. One of the big questions teams that have already clinched their divisions entering the final regular-season game face is whether they should play starters or give them rest. Jones said before Saturday night’s game that he expected quarterback Dak Prescott to play into the fourth quarter.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday’s Big Yankees News

The New York Yankees appear to have made some pretty cool minor league baseball history on Sunday afternoon. According to a report from The Athletic, the Yankees will have a female manager at the low-A ball level in 2022. Lindsey Adler reports that the Yankees have hired minor league hitting...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Ausmus
Person
Jon Heyman
elitesportsny.com

Rachel Balkovec to manage Yankees’ Low-A Tampa Tarpons

Rachel Balkovec just shattered one of baseball’s glass ceilings. New York Yankees minor league hitting coach Rachel Balkovec is moving onwards and upwards. Per Lindsey Adler, Balkovec is set to shatter one of baseball’s many glass ceilings and become a minor league manager. Her charge? The Yankees’ Low-A affiliate Tampa Tarpons.
MLB
FanSided

Cubs: Hall of Fame slams the door on Sammy Sosa in final bid

We won’t know the final tallies for a few more weeks, but based on projections, Chicago Cubs icon Sammy Sosa‘s last year on the Hall of Fame ballot will end, once again, in disappointment. According to go-to ballot tracker Ryan Thibodaux, it is officially mathematically impossible for Sosa...
MLB
InsideTheRangers

Rangers History Today: Pair of Texas Aces Elected to Hall of Fame

On this date in baseball history, former Texas Rangers pitchers Ferguson Jenkins and Gaylord Perry were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Jenkins and Perry became the first two players to wear a Rangers uniform to reach the Hall of Fame, though both wore different caps on their induction plaques. Jenkins wore his Chicago Cubs hat, while Perry settled on the San Francisco Giants.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals lineup goes from good to scary with 1 free agent signing

The St. Louis Cardinals can make their lineup even scarier if they were to sign this one free agent when the lockout ends. It was a mad dash to the finish line, but there has been no major league free agent signings in over a month. That is due to the current MLB lockout, as the league and Players Association agrees to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#The New York Yankees#The San Diego Padres#The Detroit Tigers#The Houston Astros#The Los Angeles Dodgers
FanSided

Astros could come to regret Carlos Correa contract, but it’s worth it

The Houston Astros seem willing to pass on Carlos Correa, but that could be a giant mistake in the long run. Correa wants more than the 10 years, $325 million that his shortstop counterpart Corey Seager earned with the Texas Rangers. In the state of Texas, the taxes are far less of a factor in these contracts, so Correa should still be willing to listen to what Houston has to say despite their ignorance to his dealings thus far.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Jahns: Hicks fought with coach during Giants game

Akiem Hicks has expressed many times he wants to continue his career with the Bears. Now that the season is done, he’s set to become a free agent, and when talking about his future this year, he’s often become introspective. “You guys see me play, you can tell...
NFL
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Lose AAA Manager to Anaheim Angels

As the offseason turns, the Dodgers continue to lose bits and pieces from around the organization. Thus far, the major league coaching staff has remained intact, but staff from deeper within the org have been hired away by other teams. Recently, R&D lead Scott Powers joined the Astros. Minor League...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees reportedly make history with Rachel Balkovec promotion

The New York Yankees appear to be blessed with a fast-rising talent in their management pipeline in Rachel Balkovec, and they don’t intend on holding her back. Balkovec, who began her Yankee journey in late 2019 as a minor-league hitting coach with the intent of making her debut in Spring Training 2020, became the first woman to hold a full-time position in that vein when her contract was finalized.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy