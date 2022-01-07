ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

R.I.P. Sidney Poitier (1927 – 2022)

By Gary Collinson
flickeringmyth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrailblazing actor, filmmaker and Hollywood icon Sidney Poitier has passed away at the age of 94, it has been announced today. Born prematurely to Bahamian parents during a visit to Miami in 1927, Poitier was raised in the Bahamas and moved to the United States aged 15. After a stint in...

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sidney Poitier
HollywoodLife

Sidney Poitier’s Children: Meet The Hollywood Icon’s 6 Daughters

The first Black man to win an Oscar, legendary late actor Sidney Poitier, leaves a legacy of six daughters. Find out all about his amazing children here. Hollywood lost one of its greats when Sidney Poitier passed away at the age of 94 on Friday January 7. The first Bahamian and African American to win an Academy Award as Best Actor in 1964 for Lilies of the Field, Sidney led a trailblazing life. Raised in the Bahamas until he was 15, the star would start his career on Broadway before taking over Tinseltown with hits such as Blackboard Jungle, The Defiant Ones, Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner and To Sir With Love. Sidney even received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 1974 and was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Late Actor Sidney Poitier Loved Being a Father of 6: Meet His Daughter’s Carrying On His Legacy

Bahamian-American actor Sidney Poitier led a tremendous career full of milestones since landing his first major film role in the ‘50s. He was the first Black man to ever win the Best Actor Oscar for his part in the 1963 film Lilies of the Field. The Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office confirmed the actor’s death to Fox News on January 7, 2022. Sidney, who died at age 94, is survived by his six daughters who have supported him throughout his time in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Sidney Poitier Documentary In The Works At Apple With Oprah Winfrey Exec Producing

Following the passing of the Hollywood Icon Sidney Poitier on Friday, Deadline has confirmed that Apple is in the middle of filming a documentary on the Oscar-winning actor with Oprah Winfrey exec producing and Reginald Hudlin directing. Winfrey will produce through her Harpo Productions and Network Entertainment. The doc had been under wraps and in production for more than a year and is an in-depth documentary about the life of the great Poitier that includes the participation of his family. The doc will be an Apple Original Films release. Poitier, who died Friday at the age of 94 at his home in Beverly Hills, was the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor for 1963’s Lilies of the Field. Following that break-out performance that turned him into a star, the Oscar-winner would continue to be a trailblazer in helping opening doors for other minority performers as he starred in such classics as In the Heat of the Night, To Sir With Love and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?.      
MOVIES
Black Enterprise

Sidney Poitier’s Most Important Part Of His Legacy Were His Six Daughters

As the entertainment community continues to mourn the loss of Sidney Poitier, many of his fans can take comfort in celebrating his long career. Poitier was a trailblazing actor who brought immense integrity and dignity to the roles he played. He made history as the first Black actor to win an Oscar in 1964 for Best Actor for Ralph Nelson’s comedy-drama Lilies of the Field. However, his most notable role was being a father to his six daughters, Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who died in 2018), Anika, and Sydney.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porgy And Bess#Uptown Saturday Night#Bahamian#Golden Globe#Academy Award#Stir Crazy Lrb
mxdwn.com

“My Inspiration, My Guiding Light”: Hollywood (and Barack Obama) Say Goodbye to Sidney Poitier

Sidney Poitier, legendary actor who went down in history in the early 60s for being the first African-American to win the Best Actor Oscar for Lilies of the Field, passed away yesterday at the age of 94. Already an absolute star, in 1967 he released the most popular films of his career (Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, To Sir, with Love and In the Heat of the Night), maintaining his presence in film and television for decades while he was serving as ambassador of the Bahamas.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

When Harry Met Sidney… Harry Belafonte and Sidney Poitier’s Relationship Is Ripe for Hollywood Treatment (Guest Blog)

The loss of Sidney Poitier greatly reveals a series of relationships and occurrences of the last hundred years. On a global basis, Poitier was an avatar for the progress of Blacks. On a cultural basis, he revolutionized the film industry. On a personal level, one relationship, in particular, is worthy of deep exploration — Poitier’s life-long and not uncomplicated friendship with Harry Belafonte.
RELATIONSHIPS
MovieMaker

R.I.P. Bob Saget; Secret Golden Globes; Poitier’s Stunning Year

The un-televised Golden Globes do some things right; R.I.P. Bob Saget; the year Sidney Poitier launched three kinds of movies. Plus: Our decade-late, weird review of Looper. All in today’s Movie News Rundown. But First: If you haven’t yet, please sign up for this newsletter you’re reading. We will...
MOVIES
Variety

Why Sidney Poitier Is the Most Important Actor in American History

This commentary on the life and legacy of Sidney Poitier was first published in the 2006 BAFTA/LA Cunard Britannia Awards, as part of the organization’s lifetime achievement award tribute to the trailblazing star, who died Jan. 6 at the age of 94. Is Sidney Poitier the most important actor in American history? One could quickly defend that question affirmatively simply with a newsreel of clips showing heroes like Martin Luther King Jr., from Birmingham to the March on Washington, Medgar Evers, Malcolm X, Jackie Robinson and Rosa Parks; Olympians Tommy Smith and John Carlos with their fists in the 1968 Mexico...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

“To Mr. Poitier, With Love”: Colman Domingo Remembers Hollywood Legend As “North Star For Actors Like Me”

Editor’s note: Colman Domingo (Zola, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) is one of many Black actors whose careers were inspired by Sidney Poitier who broke racial barriers to become Hollywood’s first Black movie star and the first Black man to win Best Actor Oscar. In an essay for Deadline following Poitier’s death at age 94, Domingo writes about his meeting with Poitier and about the profound impact that encounter — as well as Poitier’s life and career — have had on him. To Mr. Poitier, with love. We mourn you. We celebrate and cherish you. You were and will forever be our guiding...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy