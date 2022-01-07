ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Sentara physician offers frostbite tips as temperatures drop

By Colby Johnson
WHSV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Following two winter storms, this week’s temperatures in the Shenandoah Valley have remained low and could drop into single digits early Saturday morning, increasing the risk of frostbite for anyone who will be outside. In temperatures below freezing, frostbite usually takes about 30 minutes...

www.whsv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wabi.tv

AAA Northern New England offers safety tips as temperatures drop

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As we prepare for temperatures to reach single digits, AAA has some reminders for car safety this time of year. Pat Moody with AAA New England says it’s important to be prepared at all times. He recommends having a safety kit in your car with...
BANGOR, ME
wagmtv.com

AAA Northern New England offers safety tips as temperatures drop

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As we prepare for temperatures to reach single digits, AAA has some reminders for car safety this time of year. Pat Moody with AAA New England says it’s important to be prepared at all times. He recommends having a safety kit in your car with...
BANGOR, ME
capecod.com

As Temperatures Drop, Safety Officials Urge Caution

HYANNIS – With cold temperatures expected through Tuesday night, safety officials are urging residents to plan ahead. In response to the expected cold temperatures, Boston announced that its public schools would not be open on Tuesday, reported the Associated Press. Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency spokesman Chris Besse said people...
ENVIRONMENT
WTAX

At what temperature can you get frostbite? Signs and symptoms to look out for

If you must travel in subzero temperatures, you need to bundle up. Your fingers, toes, nose, and ears are especially vulnerable to frostbite in this weather. LiveScience reports you can develop frostbite if the temperature falls below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. The National Weather Service notes in a blog post, “Frostbite happens when the body’s survival mechanisms kick in during extremely cold weather. To protect the vital inner organs, the body cuts circulation to your extremities: feet, hands, nose, etc., which eventually freeze.” To avoid frostbite you’ll want to stay inside if the wind chill is negative 50 or below, dress in layers, and keep and eye out of signs and symptoms of frostbite, including: a prickly, burning sensation followed by numbness, skin color changing to red, white, blue or pale white-yellow tones, waxy or tough-looking skin, stiffness in joints or muscles, and in severe cases: blistering can occur and skin can turn black. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends, “If you experience symptoms of frostbite, try to gradually bring feeling back into the body. Never rub frostbitten skin or submerge your hands or feet directly into hot water; use warm water or a warm washcloth instead.” If you notice more serious signs of frostbite you should go to an emergency room as soon as possible. (Fox)
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Harrisonburg, VA
Health
City
Harrisonburg, VA
WPFO

Maine experts offer tips on how to prepare for cold temperatures

PORTLAND (WGME) -- With temperatures dropping, it's time to get ready for the cold now. If Mainers don't prepare, they could be putting themselves in danger without knowing it, just by trying to stay warm. State data shows every year, hundreds of Mainers are hospitalized for things like hypothermia and...
MAINE STATE
ABC6.com

Top Tips To Beat Frigid Temperatures

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND (WLNE) – With Tuesday’s temperature set to dip into the single digits, experts are warning Rhode Island residents to be prepared. “With the temperatures we’re expecting over the next 24-36 hours, you can get frostbite in as little as maybe 5-10 minutes outside,” warns Clara Decerbo, Director of the Providence Emergency Management Agency (PEMA).
PROVIDENCE, RI
FOX 21 Online

Safe Heating Tips as Temperatures Drop Below Zero

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Recent deadly building fires in New York City and Philadelphia are bringing extra attention to safe home heating practices. The Superior Fire Department says heating equipment is one of the top causes for fires in the fall and winter. By taking several action steps before turning out equipment, such as having a professional check it and using space heaters properly, it will prevent a fire from occurring while trying to stay warm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frostbite#Clothing#Asthma#Sentara Rmh
WHSV

Vaccination policy coming to VT indoor athletic events

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Beginning Saturday, anyone attending an indoor Virginia Tech athletics event will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of vaccine medical exemption or a negative result before they can enter the facility. According to Virginia Tech, the policy was constructed “with Virginia Tech...
HEALTH
whdh.com

MSPCA offering tips to keep pets safe as temperatures plummet

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is reminding pet owners to protect their animals from the cold as frigid temperatures and wind chills settle in the area. The organization offered the following tips to pet owners:. Keep your pets warm and indoors. Cats...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WHSV

Keeping your child healthy in school during a COVID surge

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Students are back in school amid a major surge of COVID-19. Local health officials say there are things you can do to keep your children healthy, including masking, vaccination and staying home when sick. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends universal masking for students, teachers and visitors in schools.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WHSV

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 16,681 Tuesday

Due to the amount of vaccinations across our region, we will no longer be updating the COVID-19 hotline. As of Tuesday, January 11, Virginia has had 1,295,420 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The Virginia Department of Health...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Valley schools addressing rise in COVID cases

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the number of COVID cases rising across the state and the Shenandoah Valley, local school divisions continue to monitor community transmission rates and are taking steps to maintain and improve their mitigation strategies. Officials with Harrisonburg City Public Schools say they are seeing an increase...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Crash cleared in Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: As of 2:58 p.m. Monday, this crash is cleared. On I-81 at mile marker 243.2 in Rockingham County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. The north right shoulder and the north entrance ramp are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 4.5 miles.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy