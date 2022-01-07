Sentara physician offers frostbite tips as temperatures drop

If you must travel in subzero temperatures, you need to bundle up. Your fingers, toes, nose, and ears are especially vulnerable to frostbite in this weather. LiveScience reports you can develop frostbite if the temperature falls below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. The National Weather Service notes in a blog post, “Frostbite happens when the body’s survival mechanisms kick in during extremely cold weather. To protect the vital inner organs, the body cuts circulation to your extremities: feet, hands, nose, etc., which eventually freeze.” To avoid frostbite you’ll want to stay inside if the wind chill is negative 50 or below, dress in layers, and keep and eye out of signs and symptoms of frostbite, including: a prickly, burning sensation followed by numbness, skin color changing to red, white, blue or pale white-yellow tones, waxy or tough-looking skin, stiffness in joints or muscles, and in severe cases: blistering can occur and skin can turn black. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends, “If you experience symptoms of frostbite, try to gradually bring feeling back into the body. Never rub frostbitten skin or submerge your hands or feet directly into hot water; use warm water or a warm washcloth instead.” If you notice more serious signs of frostbite you should go to an emergency room as soon as possible. (Fox)

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO