CBS Comedy Slate Returns & Rises With ‘Young Sheldon’ Winning Thursday Demo & Viewers

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
 4 days ago

Class is back in session as CBS Young Sheldon returned to the top of Thursday’s primetime broadcast ratings, besting a couple of premieres and mainstays.

Returning from the holiday break into the new year, CBS’ entire comedy slate rose from previous episodes . Young Sheldon earned a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo and 7.20 million viewers, up in both counts in early Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers from its last episode in December (0.6, 6.79M).

In the fall, Young Sheldon would typically be the best-performing non-sport program as Fox would win the night with Thursday Night Football . However, Fox opted instead this week for the two-hour premiere of Joe Millionaire : For Richer or Poorer (0.4, 1.67M), allowing Young Sheldon to win the night overall.

Going head-to-head with Joe Millionaire from 8-10 p.m. was the premiere of ABC”s Women of the Movement (0.4, 2.97M). Both premieres tied with the latest episode of The Blacklist (0.4, 3.44M).

As the night went on, CBS comedies United States of Al (0.5, 5.35M) and Ghosts (0.6, 6.22M) also rose from previous episodes. Ghosts topped its hour, besting Law & Order: SVU (0.6, 3.96M).

At 10 p.m., NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime (0.5, 3.22M) won the final hour of the night, topping CBS’ Bull (0.4, 4.60M) and ABC’s Let the World See (0.4, 2.68M).

Overall, a strong night for CBS, which saw the season premiere of The Amazing Race the night before .

