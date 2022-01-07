ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Duo Caught With Cocaine In Connecticut, Police Say

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bXuRc_0dfcYn9600
Officers seized approximately $2,100 in cash, 139.5 grams of crack cocaine, 10 grams of powdered cocaine, and 6 Oxycontin pills. Photo Credit: Enfield Police Department

Two men are facing charges in Connecticut after being busted with a host of drugs following a brief chase, police said.

In Hartford County, the Enfield Police Department received a BOLO alert out of Hampden County from the Springfield Police Department in Massachusetts advising that a red Mercedes with Connecticut registration tags was on the run from officers shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

It was reported that at least one of the suspects was allegedly in possession of a firearm and had committed multiple crimes in Springfield on Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 3 p.m., police in Enfield located the vehicle at the Saint Adalbert’s Cemetery, where it had been abandoned after the suspects fled on foot in the area.

According to investigators, the two suspects were tracked to the area of Kohl’s Plaza on Elm Street, where officers located them inside the Denny’s restaurant in the area.

Both men were taken into custody for offenses that took place in the Town of Enfield, and officers seized approximately $2,100 in cash, 139.5 grams of crack cocaine, 10 grams of powdered cocaine, and 6 Oxycontin pills.

Manuel Torres, age 24, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was charged with:

  • Possession of narcotics with the intent to sell or distribute;
  • Conspiracy of possession of narcotics with the intent to sell or distribute;
  • Possession of a controlled substance;
  • Interfering with a police officer.

He was held in lieu of a $500,000 bond, with more charges pending from the Springfield Police Department.

Fabien Rosario, age 20, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was charged with:

  • Possession of narcotics with the intent to sell or distribute;
  • Conspiracy of possession of narcotics with the intent to sell or distribute;

He was released on a $15,000 bond.

No return court date has been announced.

