Food Safety

Recall Issued For Frozen Pizza Products

By Zak Failla
 1 day ago
Kettle River Products, an Askov, Minn., establishment, is recalling approximately 1,464 pounds of chicken alfredo pizza due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen Photo Credit: USDA

A pizza product shipped to retail stores and restaurants are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Minnesota-based Kettle River Products is recalling approximately 1,464 pounds of chicken Alfredo pizza that contain wheat, which was not declared on the product.

Health officials said the frozen, heat-treated, not fully cooked items were produced on various dates between Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, through Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

The recalled items are 12-inch, 25-oz. plastic-wrapped “KETTLE RIVER Chicken Alfredo Pizza” with lot codes “21343, 21349, 21362 or 22011” stamped on the bottom of the product packaging.

Recalled products have the establishment number “P-04203” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered when the company determined that it used labels intended for a different product that does not contain wheat and reported the issue to FSIS.

According to FSIS, There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the items subject to the recall.

FSIS noted that some products may be in consumers’ freezers.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

“These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the agency noted. “FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.”

Johnny Hartman
2d ago

Makes one wonder what’s up with all recalls? Beef, salad, fish and this and more. Are they trying to push for plant base food made from the government?

#Frozen Pizza#Product Packaging#Restaurants#The Recall#Food Drink#Fsis#Kettle River Products#Kettle River Chicken
