Roseville, OH

Local News Briefs

By Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 4 days ago
Baughman joins honor society

BEREA — Katelyn Baughman of Roseville was recently inducted into the Dayton D. Miller Honor Society at Baldwin Wallace University. The Crooksville High School graduate is majoring in musical theater.

South Zanesville Council to meet

SOUTH ZANESVILLE — South Zanesville Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Jan. 10 in council chambers, 24 E. Main St. This meeting was rescheduled from Jan. 3 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Locals achieve at MC

MARIETTA — Several local students have been named to academic rolls at Marietta College for the fall semester.

Named to the dean's list were Karsan Ross and Parker Dinan of Nashport; Gabriel Hehr, Kristin Roessler, Tess Nicholas of Zanesville; Ashley Lewis of Malta; and Jake Priest of Frazeysburg.

Named to the dean's high honors list were Colton Neptune and Iris Atkins of New Concord of New Concord; Caleb Craig, Emmah Kronenbitter, Makenzie Vandenbark and Emily Kinney of Zanesville; Anna Priest of Frazeysburg; and Sydni Wilson of East Fultonham.

Williamson makes dean's list

SLIPPERY ROCK, PENNSYLVANIA — Morgan Williamson of New Concord has been named to the fall semester dean's list at Slippery Rock University.

Breaking Free receives grants

ZANESVILLE — Breaking Free Therapeutic Riding Center in Norwich recently received two grants for programming. It got $20,000 from the J.W. and M.H. Straker Charitable Foundation and $10,000 from the Muskingum County Community Foundation.

The Straker grant will be used to complete the entryway and the waiting/viewing/meeting room. The MCCF grant will be used to complete the path to the entryway and the fundraising area.

Breaking Free offers various equine assisted activities on horseback and using groundwork from therapeutic riding lessons, beginner lessons, veteran and health care worker and many other programs.

#Local News#Musical Theater#Marietta College#Education#D Miller Honor Society#Crooksville High School#South Zanesville Council#Mc Marietta#Slippery Rock University#Mccf
