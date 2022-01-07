Jack Del Rio has no doubts he'll be Washington's defensive coordinator in 2022

When Ron Rivera hired Jack Del Rio as his defensive coordinator for the Washington Football Team, it was viewed as a home-run hire in NFL circles. Del Rio’s first season in charge of Washington’s defense in 2020 left no doubts about his ability to run an NFL defense.

After last season, Washington made some moves to improve its defense, signing cornerback William Jackson III to replace Ronald Darby and spending a first-round pick on athletic linebacker Jamin Davis. Washington also brought in veteran defensive back Bobby McCain to play free safety.

Yet, through the first six weeks of the 2021 season, Washington’s defense was one of the worst in the league. Teams were converting well over 60% of its third downs against Washington, the pass rush — outside of defensive tackle Jonathan Allen — struggled and the secondary had all kinds of issues.

Fans were frustrated with so many resources devoted to that side of the ball, yet it struggled so badly.

It led to questions about Del Rio’s job security, which Rivera did not appreciate.

Del Rio did his weekly chat with the media Thursday and was asked if he was “hopeful” to return as Washington’s defensive coordinator in 2022.

Del Rio did not hesitate.

“I don’t even know what you’re talking about,” Del Rio said. “I mean, I’m not hopeful, I will be. Yeah.”

Del Rio probably should feel confident. After that disastrous start, Washington’s defense improved. One big move that paid dividends was moving safety Landon Collins down to more of a linebacker role, with McCain and Kam Curl playing safety.

Washington’s defense began to play better at Green Bay in Week 17. There were two ugly losses recently, but they had more to do with injuries and multiple players missing due to COVID-19 protocols.

Del Rio should come back in 2021. He should also be held accountable for his defense performed in the first six weeks. Del Rio should also be held responsible for Davis’ development. The rookie has struggled to find a consistent role.

Washington will be on the hunt for an athletic mike linebacker in the offseason. Sadly, Washington thought it had that guy in Davis, but it appears his future is on the outside.

If Washington’s defense underachieves next season, Rivera will face some difficult decisions regarding his defensive staff.