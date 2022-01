Talk about starting the year off with a bang. After a fairly busy year that saw him feature on and drop some singles, The Weeknd is kicking off 2022 in style. On Monday morning, The Weeknd announced that his latest album will be released this Friday, January 7. Titled Dawn FM, the album will feature a slew of special guests including frequent collaborator Oneohtrix Point Never, Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne and Jim Carrey. Yes, your eyes don’t deceive you, the new Weeknd album will feature none other than Ace Ventura himself.

