Nine people wounded by gunfire in Chicago over the weekend — the first weekend in months in Chicago without a homicide. A boy, 17, was driving north in the 3700 block of South Ashland Avenue about 2 a.m. Monday when someone in a silver sedan opened fire, striking him in the neck, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO