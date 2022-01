Rockwall, TX – A man was surprised when he discovered military-grade ammunition in an abandoned storage unit that he just had purchased in Rockwall. According to the police, the man purchased the storage unit at The Vault Storage off East Ralph Hall Parkway. He was nothing but scared and surprised when he found a huge amount of ammunition as soon as he opened the storage unit for the first time.

ROCKWALL, TX ・ 23 DAYS AGO