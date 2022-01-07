Eels Share “Amateur Hour” From Upcoming Album Extreme Witchcraft

It would be easy to kick off my reflections about the music of 2021 with some well-deserved spiel about how this was a hard year and how music was a balm for our troubled times, etc. Consider this to be me doing that. More importantly, I would say that music as a whole in 2021 was accelerating into whole new realms that none of us could have foreseen, and that the generally screwed state of the world seems to have had no impact on that acceleration – or perhaps the hellscape was helping it along. More than a balm, music this past year was a glorious brick to the head, shaping how we see the world and introducing us to new experiences that temper our reality in ways that aren’t always positive, but are always quite welcome. Here are four releases from last year that blew my mind and kept the bricks flying.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO