Jana Duggar broke her silence on Tuesday after being charged with endangering the welfare of a child. "I'm only sharing this because the media has been having a field day with it all," Duggar, 31, wrote in a statement shared on her Instagram stories. The former reality TV star said, "I prefer a more private life, but I know my last name means that everything we do is open to public criticism and interest, especially during this time."

CELEBRITIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO