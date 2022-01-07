‘Playing Games’ - Liverpool’s Neco Williams Speaks About His Future During Transfer Speculation

Liverpool and Wales full-back Neco Williams has spoken about his goals for 2022 ahead of a possible transfer away from Anfield.

Last season, Neco Williams was linked with a move away from Liverpool to Southampton.

However, the Saints never got their man and had to settle for Takumi Minamino on loan.

Since then, the Welsh full-back has struggled for game time and Anfield and rumours around him leaving the club are starting to surface.

Speaking in the pre-match programme for the Shrewsbury game, Neco Williams set out his goals for 2022.

"New year is a time to set goals and see if you can succeed in achieving them. For me that is playing games," said Williams.

"Trying to get as much game-time as I can, doing well and trying to contribute assists when I'm playing. Every time I play the main focus for me, when we've got the ball, is getting assists.

"The way full-backs have developed in the last few years, especially as Liverpool, it is all about trying to get as many assists as we can.

"You see it with Trent, with Robbo and with Kostas and myself - we are all trying to help the team score to win games."

