5 reasons why Alabama will beat Georgia

The last time Nakobe Dean and the Georgia Bulldogs faced Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, things went about as poorly as they could have. Alabama entered as an underdog in the SEC Championship game against Georgia, as the Bulldogs were undefeated at the time and had won the SEC regular-season title. Despite Georgia jumping out to an early lead, Young began to pick apart the Bulldogs top-ranked defense as early as the second quarter, and Alabama finished the contest with a 41-24 rout. Young completed 26 of his 44 passing attempts, good for 421 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, 40 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Dean, a Georgia linebacker, sang high praise for Young on Saturday, just days before a rematch with the Crimson Tide in the national title game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO