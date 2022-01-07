ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

5 reasons why Alabama will beat Georgia

By Brandon Marcello
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama continues to make history by repeating it. Georgia wants to make history by breaking it. The Tide pursue their seventh national title in the Nick Saban era — and their 19th overall — Monday in Indianapolis. Kickoff between No. 1 Alabama (13-1) and No. 3 Georgia (13-1) is set for...

247sports.com

tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals why Bryce Young could double-up against Georgia

As Alabama and Georgia continue preparations for Monday’s game, the final predications continue to come down from college football experts. ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum joined the First Take cast Friday morning to discuss the upcoming national championship, breaking down what has changed from Bryce Young since the SEC Championship in early December.
The Spun

Bryce Young Reveals What Mac Jones Told Him Before Title Game

Last season, Bryce Young watched Mac Jones lead Alabama to a national title. Now, it’s Young’s turn to show the world that he can be the starting quarterback on a championship team. During this Saturday’s news conference, Young was asked if he’s heard from any former Alabama quarterbacks...
On3.com

Nick Saban provides injury update on Alabama offensive linemen

Nick Saban is hopeful he will have healthy offensive linemen for the national championship. The Alabama coach said Friday that starting right tackle Chris Owens and starting right guard Emil Ekiyor both practiced this week. He is hopeful they will be able to play Monday against Georgia. Both players suffered...
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
The Spun

Nick Saban Reacts To The Loss Of Jameson Williams

Alabama star wide receiver Jameson Williams went down with an apparent knee injury in the second quarter of Monday’s national championship game against Georgia. After hauling in a Bryce Young pass for a huge gain, Williams tried to get past a Bulldogs defender. He lost his footing and crumbled to the ground, immediately grabbing at his left knee.
On3.com

Nakobe Dean compares Bryce Young to other SEC quarterbacks Georgia has faced

The last time Nakobe Dean and the Georgia Bulldogs faced Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, things went about as poorly as they could have. Alabama entered as an underdog in the SEC Championship game against Georgia, as the Bulldogs were undefeated at the time and had won the SEC regular-season title. Despite Georgia jumping out to an early lead, Young began to pick apart the Bulldogs top-ranked defense as early as the second quarter, and Alabama finished the contest with a 41-24 rout. Young completed 26 of his 44 passing attempts, good for 421 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, 40 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Dean, a Georgia linebacker, sang high praise for Young on Saturday, just days before a rematch with the Crimson Tide in the national title game.
WATCH: Nick Saban congratulates Kirby Smart, reveals Jameson Williams possible injury

At the end of the game, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby smart and the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban shared an embrace after a hard-fought battle. With Smart being one of Saban’s former and most loyal assistant coaches, the Alabama head coach had nothing but praise for his former assistant. But what is caught on the audio was a possible update on Alabama receiver Jameson Williams who left the game early with a leg injury.
