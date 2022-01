2021 has been a bit confusing when it comes to the overall distribution of government funds. Many came from the IRS in the form of stimulus checks, child tax credits, earned income credits, and more. That said, it doesn’t look like 2022 will be awarding parents any new monthly child tax credit payments thus far. However, we do have information regarding money still owed to certain individuals. Read on for specifics.

INCOME TAX ・ 5 DAYS AGO