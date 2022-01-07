Lane Kiffin Personally Handling Caleb Williams Recruitment

The Ole Miss head coach is staying in constant contact with the Williams camp, per sources.

As Matt Corral departs from Ole Miss and heads to the NFL, the Rebels are seeking their new quarterback, and Lane Kiffin is personally handling the recruitment of one player in the portal.

Sources confirmed to The Grove Report that Kiffin has been in steady contact with the camp surrounding quarterback Caleb Williams, who entered the transfer portal from Oklahoma this week. Ole Miss has not brought in a quarterback in its 2022 class to this point from the high school ranks or transfer portal.

Kiffin has also not been shy on social media about his efforts to land Williams at Ole Miss, retweeting multiple tweets regarding the quarterback. Here are some of Kiffin's retweets over the last few days:

Williams is likely departing Oklahoma after a freshman season where he threw for nearly 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns paired with four interceptions. Ironically enough, Oklahoma is now the home of former Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, who returned to his alma mater after two seasons in Oxford.

Also of note is that the Rebels currently have a rising-sophomore quarterback on their roster already in Luke Altmyer. Altmyer served as Corral's backup in the 2021 season and played the entirety of the Sugar Bowl after Corral's injury in the first quarter.

"I thought Luke did some good things once he got playing a little bit and made some out-of-rhythm plays running around," Kiffin said after the Sugar Bowl loss. "It's a hard setting. That's a really great defense."

