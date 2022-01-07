ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmetto, FL

Missing Child Alert issued for 7-year-old Palmetto girl not seen in nearly a month

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XI0CI_0dfcUBN600

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are searching for a 7-year-old Palmetto girl who has been missing for nearly a month.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Friday morning for Ashley Ordaz, who is Hispanic, 4 feet 9 inches and 52 pounds. She may have a small cut on her forehead, according to police.

‘Tiny’ the Chihuahua returns home after 70-mile journey from Bartow to Clearwater Beach

Authorities said Ordaz was last seen on Dec. 10 in the 200 block of 15th Street West.

The child may be in the company of Jesus Flores-Gonzalez, a 30-year-old man from Palmetto.

In early December, Ashley’s mother made an agreement with Flores-Gonzalez to allow the child to stay with him for the holidays.

The father picked her up and agreed to return her to the mother by Jan. 3. The mother has been in periodic contact with the father during this time. When the mother spoke with Flores-Gonzalez on Jan. 6 to ask for the child’s return, he refused.

Flores-Gonzalez is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 200 pounds. He is Hispanic and has brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said.

The two may be traveling in a white Ford Expedition.

Those with information about their whereabouts are asked to call the Palmetto Police Department at 941-721-2000 or 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palmetto, FL
Palmetto, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Bartow, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
WFLA

‘A tragedy’: 8-year-old falls out of 7th floor window in Florida

MIAMI (WFLA/NBC) — An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday after falling out of a 7th floor window of a condo in North Miami, according to police. NBC affiliate WTVJ reports that the incident happened at Greenwich Condominium. North Miami police said the child suffered “bad injuries” and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. However, authorities […]
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hispanic#Ford#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

WFLA

28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy