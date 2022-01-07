Missing Child Alert issued for 7-year-old Palmetto girl not seen in nearly a month

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are searching for a 7-year-old Palmetto girl who has been missing for nearly a month.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Friday morning for Ashley Ordaz, who is Hispanic, 4 feet 9 inches and 52 pounds. She may have a small cut on her forehead, according to police.

Authorities said Ordaz was last seen on Dec. 10 in the 200 block of 15th Street West.

The child may be in the company of Jesus Flores-Gonzalez, a 30-year-old man from Palmetto.

In early December, Ashley’s mother made an agreement with Flores-Gonzalez to allow the child to stay with him for the holidays.

The father picked her up and agreed to return her to the mother by Jan. 3. The mother has been in periodic contact with the father during this time. When the mother spoke with Flores-Gonzalez on Jan. 6 to ask for the child’s return, he refused.

Flores-Gonzalez is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 200 pounds. He is Hispanic and has brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said.

The two may be traveling in a white Ford Expedition.

Those with information about their whereabouts are asked to call the Palmetto Police Department at 941-721-2000 or 911.

