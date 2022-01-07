ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Premiere: James Fortune Releases A Video For His Gospel Hit “Never Let Me Down”

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Praise 106.1
Praise 106.1
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v0hhx_0dfcU1d500

Just a few short months after premiering the single back in November , gospel veteran James Fortune returns to bring some uplifting joy into our lives this winter with an official music video for his uplifting new single, “Never Let Me Down.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The lyrics to the song center on believing in the word of God even when you may be at your lowest, and trusting that He will always find a way to deliver salvation to your struggle. The visuals depict a man down on his luck, suffering from relationship issues, work-related stress and a downward spiral of depression that results from his downfalls. However, through belief in the Lord and finding the courage to seek counseling in a men’s therapy group, the lead man overcomes his woes and sees his life begin to make a turn for the better.

Fortune himself spoke on a similar subject in a recent Instagram post to ring in the New Year, writing, “Packaged inside of every mistake is a great lesson. And while I don’t want to take the mistakes into the New Year, I definitely want to take the lessons that were packaged inside of it. Remember, your present circumstances don’t determine where you can go. They only determine where you start. “Job’s not finished” Let’s get it!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by James Fortune (@mrjamesfortune)

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

You can watch the official music video for “Never Let Me Down” by James Fortune below, and make sure to support the single by purchasing it on your preferred music streaming platform by clicking here . The single will appear on his upcoming album as a follow-up to his 2020 fan-favorite project Dream Again (Live from Rock City) .

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
City
Baltimore, MD
thisis50.com

Get2Millions Releases “Never Fail”

Get2Millions experienced a life of poverty and limited financial means growing up in Chicago. As a young man in his 20s, he moved to LA, where money became his motivator. After starting out by making money the wrong way, Dustin found himself in federal prison. This proved to be a wake up call, as he made a personal commitment to do everything he could to never go back.
CHICAGO, IL
Praise 106.1

DMX Recorded a Double Disc Gospel Album

A new Rolling Stone article reveals DMX was working on a gospel-influenced double album. The titles of the albums are Walk With Me Now (hip hop) and You’ll Fly With Me (profanity-free spiritual offerings). The album was recorded in the late 2000’s when DMX went to Arizona. According to The Source, DMX, ambitious to perform the gospel album on tour at Southern […]
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Fortune
allkpop.com

BamBam releases a performance video of 'Who Are You' to celebrate his MV hitting 10M views

BamBam has released a special performance video for his pre-release track "Who Are You" feat. Red Velvet's Seulgi!. Released back on December 28 as a pre-single leading up to his full solo comeback, BamBam blew fans away with his unexpected collaboration partner in "Who Are You". Now, approximately 2 days later, BamBam's "Who Are You" MV has officially surpassed 10 million views on YouTube!
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Teenage Halloween and The Homeless Gospel Choir release split EP

Teenage Halloween and The Homeless Gospel Choir have released a new split EP. The EP features two new songs by each band and is available digitally now. Physical copies will be out mid-2022 via Don Giovanni Records. Teenage Halloween released their self-titled album in 2020. The Homeless Gospel Choir released their live album This Is A Protest Song in 2021 and their album This Land Is Your Landfill in 2020. Check out the split below.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Nekrogoblikon Premiere 'This Is It' Video

Nekrogoblikon have released a music video for their new single "This Is It." The track comes from their forthcoming album "The Fundamental Slimes and Humours." They had this to say about the new track, "We're excited to finally release 'This Is It,' the second single from our upcoming album The Fundamental Slimes and Humours.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gospel Music#Music Video#Never Let Me Down#Community And Beyond
nextmosh.com

Dark Funeral release new video single, “Let The Devil In”

Share the post "Dark Funeral release new video single, “Let The Devil In”" Swedish black metal legends Dark Funeral have released their new video single by the name of “Let The Devil In” — check out the clip below. The tune appears on the band’s upcoming full-length offering dubbed ‘We Are The Apocalypse,’ which arrives on March 18th through Century Media Records (pre-order).
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Damell Pacesetta Releases New Music Video ‘Call Me’

Damell Pacesetta’s music was always going out-the-box, breaking boundaries to create genre-fluid masterpieces. Growing up in a musical family, Damell Pacesetta’s first memory of music was singing in his local church choir and listening to his cousin free styling. He found himself immersed in a multitude of exciting influences, absorbing and growing-up with their inspiration fuelling him.The eclecticism that surrounded Damell Pacesetta flowed into his own output. With years of experience releasing his own music, Damell Pacesetta has carved himself a unique path in the Reggae/Dancehall genre.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Variety

With Viral Smash ‘Hrs and Hrs,’ Muni Long Shows the Music Industry How It’s Done

Overnight success has been a long time coming for Muni Long. The artist formerly known as Priscilla Renea landed a major label record deal with Capitol in the late ‘00s due to viral success on YouTube. Pigeonholed and misunderstood, her artist project didn’t take off, but she soon established herself as one of the industry’s go-to hitmakers, penning songs for the likes of Madonna, Rihanna, Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande. Along the way, the 33-year-old became an outspoken advocate for songwriters and creatives, and established her own independent label, Supergiant Records. In 2020 she decided it was time for a creative...
MUSIC
Audacy

Is Green Day teasing a new album called '1972'?

Following up the release of their BBC Sessions offering which dropped in December, and the celebration of the Bay Area punks’ 30th anniversary of their second Lookout! Records album ‘Kerplunk,’ it looks like Green Day could be dropping a new record.
MUSIC
Praise 106.1

Praise 106.1

732
Followers
552
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

Praise 106.1 is Baltimore's inspiration station

 http://praisebaltimore.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy