News 8 Now, Co-Op Credit Union partner for ‘Chase the Chill’ donation effort

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A donation is helping people in the La Crosse area stay warm.

News 8 Now is partnering with Co-Op Credit Union for the drive at locations in Onalaska and Galesville.

Community members donated scarves, hats and gloves.

Those donations were delivered to Catholic Charities warming center Friday morning.

“There are so many people in our area that do not have warm blankets, do not have gloves. A day like today where it’s negative temperatures, people need to stay warm,” said News 8 Now marketing consultant Allison Steers.

The drive is continuing into February.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.