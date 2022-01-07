Former borough police chief takes the reins as president of Cornwall Borough Council

Cornwall Borough Council elected a new member to run meetings in 2022, making former borough police chief, Bruce Harris, president of council.

Councilman Bruce Conrad will serve as vice president.

Harris served nearly 47 years with the Cornwall Borough Police Department, retiring from the force in May 2021. He became chief in March 1986, and current police Chief Brett Hopkins started the position on May 8.

Mayor Mark Thomas started the meeting by swearing in newly elected members of the council, Beth Yocum, who sat on the council in the past, and Harris, as well as Al Brandt Jr. and Conrad, who were re-elected to new terms. Thomas was also re-elected in 2021.

Councilman John Karinch was reappointed to serve as the council representative on the Planning and Zoning Commission, with a term that ends on Dec. 31, 2027.

In an unexpected move, Karinch made a motion to hire Steckbeck Engineering to serve as the borough's engineering consultant. Councilman Ron Ricard recommended that the council table the matter until its regular meeting on Jan. 10 to give members a chance to deliberate the proposed change in consultants. But Al Brandt seconded the motion, Harris called for a vote, and the council approved the hiring of Steckbeck Engineering by a 5 to 2 vote.

Hanover Engineering, with an office in Ephrata, has been the consultant for Cornwall since July 2019, when the council voted in favor of terminating the contract with Steckbeck Engineering and hiring Hanover. Karinch and Brandt were among the minority of council members to vote against ending the Steckbeck contract at that meeting.

There was no discussion at the week meeting on when, and under what circumstances, the transition would take place between the two firms.

In a unanimous vote, the council approved a resolution that authorized the acquisition of a 2.15-acre tract adjacent to the Snitz Creek. The farmland is owned by Glen and Linda Krall and will be used by the borough as a project to satisfy requirements of the Municipal Separate Stormwater Sewer System requirements mandated by U. S. Department of Environmental Protection and the state Department of Environmental Protection.

The Kralls will be paid $31,000 for the land and will receive exemption from paying a stormwater management fee for 10 years, if the council enacts such a fee for property owners in the future.

A Cornwall resident, who owns a property adjacent to the large tract of land where the Cornwall Junction residential development is being constructed gave the council a list of grievances relating to the developer of the property.

He said he gave the developer permission to trim branches of a tree on his property and the contractor later pruned branches on two other trees without his consent.

He then noticed changes in his domestic water supply and was told by the borough water department that the contractor broke the water line that provides water to his home. It took 8 days for the line to be repaired, requiring him to buy bottled water or boil all water that he used.

The contractor then broke the sidewalk on his property to make a curb cut. Karinch told him the sidewalk is in the borough right-of-way but said the property owner should have been informed of the work in advance.

Thomas, who had spoken with the person earlier, said he should be given a two- or three-month credit on his water bill due to the inconvenience and because it necessitated the cancellation of a family gathering at Thanksgiving. Conrad, who sits on the water and sewer committee, said the credit will be discussed at their next meeting.

Chad Smith, an engineer with Steckbeck Engineering, the firm contracted as the development engineer, told the property owner at the meeting he would tell the project manager to notify him before anything is done that will affect his property in the future.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Former borough police chief takes the reins as president of Cornwall Borough Council