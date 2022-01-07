ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impersonation scams are spiking

By RANDY HUTCHINSON
In the 12-month period from October 2020 to September 2021, reports to the FTC about scams in which the crooks impersonate government agencies or well-known businesses increased 85 percent, with $2 billion in total losses. Only a small percentage of people report being victimized by scams, so the actual numbers are much higher.

One of the top scams reported to the BBB’s Scam Tracker service for years involves callers claiming to be IRS agents and demanding victims pay fake tax bills immediately or face dire consequences, including imprisonment. The calls died down for a while after authorities busted five call centers in India in 2016, but the lull was temporary. As recently as July, authorities raided a call center in India and arrested 65 people pretending to be with the IRS, US Customs and Border Protection, and other federal and local law enforcement agencies.

Business impersonators contact consumers about suspicious activity on financial accounts or their computers, or with good news about a refund or prize. They communicate via telephone calls, emails, and text messages with the goal of getting the victim to send them money and/or divulge personal information the crooks use to commit identity theft.

Since the COVID pandemic began, Amazon has topped the list of impersonated businesses, accounting for roughly a third of all reports to the FTC. The median loss is $1,000 in scams that include calls purportedly from Amazon’s security people saying there’s been suspicious activity on the victim’s account or text messages saying the victim has won a raffle for a free product from Amazon. Victims are tricked into giving the crooks access to their bank accounts, sending the crooks money via gift cards, or providing credit card information to pay for shipping to receive the non-existent prize.

Apple is a distant second as an impersonated company, but the scams are similar to those involving Amazon. There’s a problem with the victim’s iCloud account or the victim has been chosen to receive a free iPad. Phony calls from Publisher’s Clearing House are an oldie but still goodie for the crooks who convince people to pay money to claim bogus winnings in a sweepstakes.

The FTC says crooks target seniors, communities of color, and small businesses, but anyone can fall for an impersonation scam. An FTC official said, “It is reprehensible that scammers are preying on people during this pandemic by pretending to be someone they trust. The sharp spike in impersonation scams has cost our country billions and undermined response and relief efforts.”

The BBB has this advice for protecting yourself from impersonation scams:

  • Remember that government agencies don’t call people on an unsolicited basis and threaten arrest, suspension of benefits, or other dire consequences if personal information isn’t provided or a payment made in some unusual fashion.
  • Never provide personal information in response to an unsolicited message of any kind. Don’t click on links or attachments.
  • Never give someone remote access to your computer unless you contacted the company first.
  • If you’re asked to pay using a gift card or prepaid debit card to claim a prize, get a grant, or pay taxes, it’s a scam. All the crooks need are the numbers on the cards to loot the funds.

Randy Hutchinson is the president of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South. Reach the BBB at 800-222-8754.

