Flomaton woman charged in case involving missing juvenile

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Flomaton Police Department charged a woman with multiple crimes in connection to a case with a missing juvenile.

Paisley Gannt, 21, was charged with rape in the second degree; sodomy in the second degree; and interference with child custody, according to FPD.

Police say the child was reported missing January 6th, and they were found a couple of hours later with Gannt. Police say she is not related to the child. During the investigation, officers discovered the sexual abuse.

FPD did not release the age and information of the juvenile but did say the case has been concluded. Even if authorities identify the victim, WKRG News 5 does not identify juvenile victims.

Gannt was placed in the Escambia County Jail without incident. FPD said she is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

