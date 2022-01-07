ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

FYI, there's a huge area rug sale going on at Lowe's right now

By Krystin Arneson
NewsTimes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArea rugs are the easiest way to give a room a big pop of color or bold new look with the least amount of effort — just unroll it, and you've got a new twist on your existing surroundings. Right now, there are a ton of great area rugs on sale...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
SHOPPING
News Channel 25

Lowe’s after-Christmas clearance has up to 75% off in-store items

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. While you may think Black Friday is the best time to...
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Miller
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
People

Believe It: Amazon's Hidden Outlet Store Has Best-Selling Kitchen Appliances on Sale — Up to 70% Off

In between all the holiday cooking and baking you've been doing, it's easy to imagine how much easier prepping would be with that dream kitchen must-have. Well, you don't have to put it on next year's wish list, because there are thousands of deals on best-selling and popular kitchen products hidden within Amazon's Outlet store. And the discounts are up to 70 percent off right now.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Hurry! Bed Bath & Beyond is Having a Huge 25% off Sale Right Now

It’s the beginning of a new year and do you know what that means? Out with the old and in with the new. Get rid of those dirty old towels and ratty sheets. Upgrade your life and start January off with fresh, with some new products. Bed Bath & Beyond is our go-to for great savings, and they’re currently having a huge sale on bed and bath products. If one of your goals this year is to grant yourself more me-time or manage your stress better, then upgrading the things you use most is a great start. Of course money doesn’t...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fyi#Area Rugs#Small Apartments#Home Dynamix Chloe#Scandi
TODAY.com

Spanx just dropped a huge sale — and items are already selling out

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
BEAUTY & FASHION
manisteenews.com

FYI, there are a ton of cozy UGGs on sale at Nordstrom Rack right now

We're used to waiting for the off-season to score a deal on UGG boots (and then having to wait half a year to wear them), but Nordstrom Rack's excellent sale has other ideas. Right now, a ton of UGGs for the whole family are on sale at the outlet, whether you're going for the bow-bedecked Bailey boots for yourself, grabbing the Classic II glittery booties for your kid — or you just want to nab some of the brand's non-shoe accessories.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

The Chef’s Knife I Gifted My Entire Family This Christmas Is on Major Sale Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In my search for the perfect Christmas gift for my mom and brother this year, I decided to gift them something splurge-worthy that would make their lives in the kitchen easier. I realized a chef’s knife would be the perfect pick, especially since they’re guaranteed to get a ton of use out of it. I turned to editor-favorite brand Misen, which has a reputation for carrying impressive blades — their versatile Chef’s Knife made it on Kitchn’s list of the best chef’s knives. It also just so happens to be one of our top direct-to-consumer brands of 2021!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Who What Wear

Nordstrom's Best Activewear Brand Is on Sale Right Now—Here's What to Buy

When it comes to activewear brands, an absolute favorite among THE/THIRTY editors and readers is Nordstrom's Zella. In fact, the line's Live In leggings are always a top seller without fail. Seriously, what's not to love about the brand?. If you're not familiar with Zella, it's Nordstrom's in-house activewear line...
SHOPPING
thezoereport.com

Start Your Spring Decor Refresh Now With Zara Home’s Huge Winter Sale

New Year’s festivities may have just passed, but hear us out: The time to start your spring home decor refresh is now. Not convinced? Just check out Zara Home’s massive winter sale for all the proof you need — it’s full of good deals on bedding, bathroom essentials, furniture, and more, much of which comes in lightened-up hues and breezy materials that are perfect for the seasons ahead.
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

Amazon's Halo View fitness tracker is only $60 right now

The most important New Year's resolution? Know thyself. Whether you're beginning a fitness journey, aiming to get more sleep or just want to stay on top of your health, the new Halo View from Amazon is a budget-friendly option to help get you to your goals. With the ability to monitor your heart rate, your sleep and other personal insights, you can get a detailed look at how things are going -- and with access to nutritional advice, workouts and more through a Halo membership, it's never been easier to take charge of your health to get you to where you want to be. Amazon is taking an addition 25% off the Halo View fitness tracker today, and giving a full year of Halo membership with purchase.
ELECTRONICS
Travel + Leisure

This Italian Shoe Brand Is Holding a Massive New Year's Sale Right Now — Here Are Our Top Picks

Investing in high quality shoes is always a good idea — especially when they're on sale. M.Gemi is an Italian brand known for its quality leather shoes and accessories, including everything from boots and sandals to crossbody bags and belts. The brand's footwear is always selling out, with many shoppers signing up for waitlists in order to shop their favorite styles. Luckily, plenty of must-have shoes are in stock right now, and some of our top picks are up to 50 percent off during M.Gemi's Semi-annual Sale.
SHOPPING
Travel + Leisure

Spanx Is Having an Epic Sale Right Now — Here's What to Shop, Including Oprah-approved Pants

Good things come to those who wait. If you held off on shopping all of those tempting end-of-year sales last week, your resilience is about to be rewarded. Spanx is surprising us all with an epic doorbuster sale from January 6-11 to kick off the new year with a bang. During these dates, you can score an additional 30 percent off all sale items with code SALE, which is music to our ears.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NewsTimes

Crayola's crafternoon-in-a-box is less than $9 at Walmart right now

Crafternoons just got an upgrade with this $8.91 tub of glittery creative delights from Crayola. Right now, this 81-piece tub is about 66% off at Walmart. Scoop it up while it's on sale for the perfect way to keep little ones entertained during the inevitable winter afternoons indoors. Kids can...
SHOPPING
Indy100

12 home decor items under $100 to freshen up your space on a budget

Sometimes you want to liven up your space but replacing furniture on a whim is a pricey, impractical option. That’s where quick home decor accents like lamps, curtains, or a new set of glasses can save the day. We scoured the web for fresh, new pieces across various trendy sites that will have you feel good about your sanctum for under $100. From rustic candelabras to cozy velvet quilts, keep scrolling to see if any of these household items catch your fancy and inspire you to get creative with your home. You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy