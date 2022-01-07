Student loan repayment freeze - what’s it mean for Nebraska?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts and State leaders introduced proposals to strengthen Nebraska’s water resources on Monday. Governor Ricketts announced that Nebraska intends to take action to protect its entitlements of South Platte River water by constructing a major canal in parts of Colorado and southwest Nebraska. The project, authorized under the South Platte River Compact, will support multiple uses including irrigation, power production, and municipal water supplies. The Governor highlighted the emerging need to protect Nebraska’s South Platte River water supplies, which are being threatened by planned developments in Colorado. Funding for the project will be included in the Governor’s proposed budget that he will share with the Legislature later this week.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO