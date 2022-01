Goldman Sachs is preparing for a new wave of fintech banking. Goldman Sachs (GS) is one of the most successful investment banks to ever exist. Founded in 1869 by Marcus Goldman, this bank has transformed the financial services industry. Goldman is a dynamic player that is constantly evolving with the state of the market. I believe Goldman is now entering a stage of self-fulfilling earnings growth that they will leverage with their technological and financial advantage. Goldman will remain a safe pick as well as a strong growth play. This coming year will be major for Goldman as a multitude of tailwinds will propel the business to new heights.

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO