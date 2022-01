The UK has become “one of the first in the world” to approve the use of Pfizer’s Covid-19 antiviral after it was found to help prevent the virus from multiplying in at-risk sufferers.A potentially “life-saving” treatment called Paxlovid has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use among adults who could be vulnerable to coronavirus due to age, weight or a prior chronic illness.The decision comes after the regulator found the drug – which can be taken at home – was safe and effective at reducing the risks of being admitted to hospital and death...

