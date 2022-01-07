Snowstorm Cancels More Than 300 Flights In And Out Of Logan Airport

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Public Schools will be closed Tuesday because of the extremely cold weather in the forecast, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Monday. “Tomorrow temperatures are expected to be quite cold with the wind chill and just to prioritize the safety of our students, and especially given the staffing issues that we are seeing in schools and with our school bus drivers as well, we want to make sure there is no risk of students being either out in the cold on the way to school or having issues in school because the ventilation that’s needed with the pandemic and more windows being open throughout each of our school buildings,” Wu explained. The school department tweeted the announcement as well. WBZ-TV meteorologists predict that Tuesday will be the coldest day of the season so far. Temperatures may battle record cold highs for the date. The record cold high for Boston on Tuesday is 11, the forecasted temperature is 12. The last time Boston closed schools due to cold temperatures was 2015.

