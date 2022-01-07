ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snowstorm Cancels More Than 300 Flights In And Out Of Logan Airport

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) — An already tough time to fly has been made even worse by a major snowstorm that hit New England on Friday. Logan Airport...

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Boston

Flight cancellations and delays continue at Logan amid omicron

Over 2,400 flights were canceled around the globe on Monday as the COVID-19 omicron variant spreads. If you’re heading out of town or traveling home, you should check your flight status sooner rather than later. Two days after Christmas, flight cancellations and delays continued at Logan Airport on Monday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Chronicle

More Than 2,500 Flights Canceled as COVID and Bad Weather Create Mess

Thousands of flights were canceled Monday, continuing an ugly weekend for holiday travel. Of more than 2,500 planes grounded globally as of noon Eastern time Monday, almost 1,000 were within, into or out of the United States, according to Flight Aware. Since Friday, more than 4,000 flights within the U.S. have been canceled.
PUBLIC HEALTH
San Diego Channel

Travel woes continue: More than 800 flights in US canceled Wednesday

Wednesday marked another rough day in travel in the U.S. as hundreds of flights were again canceled across the country. According to FlightAware, U.S. airlines had canceled more than 800 flights by 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday afternoon. That comes a day after nearly 1,300 flights were canceled across the country on Tuesday.
TRAVEL
CNET

More than 1,000 US flights already canceled on Thursday

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Inclement weather, staffing shortages and a spike in COVID cases have led to the cancellation of 1,078 flights within, into or out of the US Thursday morning, according to air-travel tracker site FlightAware.
WEATHER
CBS Boston

Haymarket MBTA Station Closed Through Monday Due To Construction

BOSTON (CBS) — The Haymarket MBTA Station is closed for the next few days. Construction at the station will keep it closed through the end of service on Monday. Orange and Green Line trains will now bypass Haymarket. Commuters are told to use the North Station MBTA Station for Orange and Green Line service until construction is complete.
TRAFFIC
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Quiet Until Friday When It Turns Colder With Light Mountain Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Tuesday! A weak weather system will pass to the north of Colorado today. It will drag a band of cloud cover across the state and the wind will kick up from time to time. Some places could see wind gusts as high as 20 to 30 mph during the afternoon. A weak system will pass to our north today. It's dragging a band of cloud cover with it. Some wind will kick up this afternoon as it goes by. Wake up with us on CBS4 This Morning. We're on til 7a. #COwx #4wx @CBS4Dom @michelleCBS4 pic.twitter.com/u48avZ7TVE — Chris...
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
CBS Chicago

Complaints About Dangerous Black Ice Mount This Frigid Chicago Winter

CHICAGO (CBS) — With frigid cold having descended on the area following freezing rain over the weekend, anyone walking outside has had to brave black ice coating many sidewalks. As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, a quick scroll through social media shows people falling – sometimes the incidents are funny, other times painful. But funny videos aside, it goes without saying that black ice can be dangerous. For Casalear Watts of West Englewood, the pain is hitting her pockets. “Now I have to come out of pocket to get my car fixed,” she said. Ice on a speed bump in Watts’ alley damaged her...
CHICAGO, IL
Alissa Rose

A massive bomb cyclone is about to hit Northeast America.

Experts warn the first bomb cyclone of the 2022 winter season is expected to continue to fall over the Northeast. A fast-moving system will bring the possibility of additional snow to northern parts of the area on Thursday night, affecting areas this week.
CBS Boston

Coldest Day In Nearly 3 Years With Subzero Wind Chills All Day

BOSTON (CBS) —  Tuesday will be, by far, the coldest day of the season with highs in the single digits and teens and be prepared for subzero wind chills all day long. This will be coldest stretch we’ve seen since January 21, 2019 – nearly three years ago! There was also a brief band of snow overnight laying down a fresh coating on many roads, so you may need some extra time heading out this morning. New England will be the most anomalously cold region of the entire northern hemisphere on Tuesday! (Cold compared to average). The daytime hours will fluctuate between 10-to-15...
BOSTON, MA
cbslocal.com

First Alert Weather: More Snow Coming To Start Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- We have a First Alert Weather Day for Colorado on Saturday. Another storm system is heading toward Colorado just in time for the start of the weekend. This next storm wont be as heavy as the last two to hit the state. The combination of a moisture packed trough and another Canadian cold front will change things up a bit during the day on Saturday.
DENVER, CO
AccuWeather

What to know about the next winter storm approaching the East Coast

The mid-Atlantic and New England will face the second snowstorm of the week from Thursday night into Friday. AccuWeather forecasters say accumulating snow will be disruptive across a large swath of the Northeast, including major cities from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. Winter storm watches, warnings...
ENVIRONMENT
nbcboston.com

Snow Day Declared Friday for Boston Public Schools as Storm Approaches

Boston Public Schools students have a snow day on Friday, the district announced Thursday, with a storm on the way expected to drop several inches on the city. School buildings will be closed "to keep everyone safe," the district said in a tweet. Superintendent Brenda Cassellius tweeted that it was a snow day.
BOSTON, MA
NBC News

Coldest air in three years coming to parts of the country

Monday started the workweek with 15 million people under wind chill alerts stretching from the northern Plains and Upper Midwest into the interior Northeast and New England. Wind chills across the Upper Midwest were forecast to be as cold as 45 below zero and wind chills across the Northeast and New England as cold as 35 below zero.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

Boston Public Schools Closed Tuesday Due To Frigid Temperatures

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Public Schools will be closed Tuesday because of the extremely cold weather in the forecast, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Monday. “Tomorrow temperatures are expected to be quite cold with the wind chill and just to prioritize the safety of our students, and especially given the staffing issues that we are seeing in schools and with our school bus drivers as well, we want to make sure there is no risk of students being either out in the cold on the way to school or having issues in school because the ventilation that’s needed with the pandemic and more windows being open throughout each of our school buildings,” Wu explained. The school department tweeted the announcement as well. WBZ-TV meteorologists predict that Tuesday will be the coldest day of the season so far. Temperatures may battle record cold highs for the date. The record cold high for Boston on Tuesday is 11, the forecasted temperature is 12. The last time Boston closed schools due to cold temperatures was 2015.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Region Braces For Dangerous Cold, Low Wind Chills

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A period of extreme cold begins Monday for the region, with highs in Philadelphia struggling to hit freezing to start the work week. Blustery conditions will keep wind chills in the teens for most of the day. Some atmospheric parameters are in the right spot for a possible late afternoon snow squall for the north and west. Some models show an isolated squall possibly reaching Philadelphia around 4 or 5 p.m. Monday. The dangerous cold enters the picture Tuesday, with wind chills near zero degrees. In the Poconos, they will be -20 degrees. The forecast shows a record-tying low of 15 degrees for Philadelphia Tuesday, tying the 1893 record. On Wednesday morning, the forecast shows a record low for the city with 13 degrees. The record is 14 degrees in 1981. Wednesday’s forecast shows less wind than earlier in the week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS DFW

Restaurants & Bars Hampered By COVID-19 Sickening Workers, Even Closing For Several Weeks

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Restaurants and bars have struggled during the pandemic as shutdowns and lack of customers have hampered their operations. Lately, many have had a hard time keeping staff working, and now, from getting sick as COVID-19 continues to ravage through the DFW metroplex. At Alexandre’s in Dallas’ Oak Lawn neighborhood, owner Lee Daugherty said the staff wanted to close down for a month after an employee tested positive weeks ago. Restaurants and bars like Alexandre’s in Oak Lawn are closing to protect workers as COVID-19 cases rise. (credit: Nick Starling/CBSDFW.com) “I backed their proposal, I think it was the safest and best...
DALLAS, TX

