Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes reunite to walk their dog

By Maria Loreto
 4 days ago

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes met up in Miami this past Thursday, January 6th. The two were photographed as they walked their dog, a Golden Retriever named Tarzan .

Camila and Shawn went on a walk with their dog in Miami.
Camila and Shawn went on a walk with their dog in Miami.

Camila and Shawn were photographed with their dog while on a walk at their local park. Shawn held Tarzan’s leash while Camila walked alongside them.

He was wearing a white shirt, jeans and black shoes. Camila wore a beige dress and had her hair down. She was carrying a beige tote bag.

This marks the first time the two have been spotted together since their break up.
This marks the first time the two have been spotted together since their break up.

Camila and Shawn were one of Hollywood’s favorite couples, producing a variety of musical collaborations and supporting each other through their personal projects. They dated for two and a half years, with the start of their relationship coinciding with the release of their hit song “ Senorita .” The two spent lockdown together in Miami, where they went on daily walks and spent time with their dog. They announced their break up this past November, releasing a joint statement on their Instagram accounts.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever,” read the statement. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”

Following their break up, Shawn released a song called “ It’ll Be Okay, ” which addressed their break up directly, including the public’s perception of their relationship. “I just wanted to make a little video and say thank you to everybody who has been connecting with ‘It’ll Be Okay’ and posting videos,” he said on Instagram.

“I’m having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it. But I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what’s going on.” Shawn then said that he was proud of the song and happy that people were moved by it.

