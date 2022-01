MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Despite new guidance from the state which discourages some people from getting tested for COVID-19, the demand remains high as just last week the state saw more than 397,000 new cases. “We just want to make sure that testing is going to be of clinical benefit,” said Jeremy Redfern with the Florida Department of Health. Under the direction of Governor Ron DeSantis, the Department of Health released new covid testing guidance, which surprisingly encourages many people to not get tested. “If you’re asymptomatic, maybe you were exposed but you’re probably not sick, so you don’t necessarily need a test...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO