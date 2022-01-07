ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocular Therapeutix: Shaken By Covid, Perfectly Positioned For Long-Term Gains

Specialist with a technology platform for optimized delivery of drugs for the therapy of eye diseases. Another company that is very attractive at the current valuation is Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL). It has been a very disappointing year for long-term shareholders, especially after the drop in share price following the release of...

Pfizer CEO says Omicron variant targeted vaccine is most likely outcome

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Monday that moving toward a redesigned COVID-19 vaccine that is specifically targeted to combat the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is the “most likely scenario.”. Speaking at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Bourla said Pfizer and...
Verastem Oncology outlines key milestones for 2022

Verastem Oncology (NASDAQ:VSTM) announces key strategic priorities and upcoming catalysts to support its lead compound VS-6766 in 2022. The company expects to reports results from RAMP 201 and RAMP 202 trials evaluating VS-6766 alone and in combination with defactinib in low-grade serous ovarian cancer and KRAS G12V-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in 2022.
Medtronic: Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain

In the short term, Medtronic is likely to miss its revised forecast; however, company performance is likely to exceed historical values long term, and the stock is a Hold. Medtronic (MDT) is a large, diversified medical device manufacturer with operations in over 150 countries, products that treat more than 70 health conditions, and more than 49000 patents. The company segments are Cardiovascular, Neuroscience, Medical Surgical, and Diabetes. The Cardiovascular segment dates from the 1950s when the company developed the first battery operated pacemaker. 65 years later, the company is the market leader in pacemakers and a number of related product categories such as defibrillators. In the 1980s, Medtronic leveraged its electrical stimulation technology to start treating neurologic conditions as well, which became the Neuroscience division. In the late 1990s, they merged a spinal products company into this division, and it is currently the market leader in a number of spinal therapies such as implants. The Diabetes and Medical Surgical segments derived from the acquisition of MiniMed, who developed a glucose monitor and now sells insulin pumps, and Covidien.
Long COVID: For the 1 in 10 patients who become long-haulers, COVID-19 has lasting effects

Even as the unpredictable rise and fall of COVID-19 infections continues at home and around the world, a new and ugly pandemic-related problem is emerging. We know it generically as “long COVID,” though it’s hardly generic, and we still know very little about it, including what it is, who, when or how badly it will strike, how long it might take to recover or whether complete recovery is possible for all. Long COVID, or post-COVID condition, features symptoms that can include trouble breathing, chest pain, brain “fog,” fatigue, loss of smell or taste, nausea, anxiety and depression, among others. It appears to affect...
Finch Therapeutics gets 2 US patents for FIN-211 to treat autism spectrum disorder

Finch Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FNCH) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued two new patents covering the company’s FIN-211 microbiome product candidate being developed for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and significant gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms. The first patent (U.S. Patent No. 11,202,808) covers key technologies involved in addressing ASD...
