RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Is ‘Not Happy’ with Margaret Josephs Over Luis Ruelas Comments: ‘She’s Got a Hot Temper’

Friendship on the rocks. Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice are at odds during season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and things got heated.

“She’s not too happy with the Marge,” Margaret told Us Weekly on the Friday, January 7, episode of our “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “I think I am very honest with the way I feel about certain things. Teresa doesn’t always like to hear that from me and she gets upset and obviously, it’s pertaining to her relationship. She gets very mad, and you know, she’s got a hot temper.”

Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs. Jason Mendez/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In the trailer for the upcoming Bravo return, Teresa calls Margaret out for “trying to pop her love bubble” with her now-fiancé Luis Ruelas.

“If you truly care about someone and truly like someone it’s important to be honest with them,” the Caviar Dreams Tuna Fish Budget author told Us. “I’m not a yes woman, you know, at my age, I don’t have to ‘yes’ anybody to death. My best friends in the world — you have to be honest with everybody.”

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2020 that Teresa and Luis, 47, were dating. During a trip to Greece in October 2021, Teresa announced that Luis had popped the question.

“My Fiancé you are such a beautiful person inside and out. I love everything about you especially your heart and the way you treat me and my daughters. You are amazing in so many ways one thing I admire about you is what a great Dad you are,” the reality star wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am so lucky to have found you thank you for coming into my life. I know my parents sent you to me from that day I prayed to them on Bay Blvd. I adore you endlessly. You are the love of my life, my soulmate and my everything. I Love you ❤️.”

The cookbook author was previously married to Joe Giudice for 20 years. They called it quits in December 2019 and share daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Bravo Tuesday, February 1, at 8 p.m. ET.