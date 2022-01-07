ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Is ‘Not Happy’ with Margaret Josephs Over Luis Ruelas Comments: ‘She’s Got a Hot Temper’

By Christina Garibaldi
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Friendship on the rocks. Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice are at odds during season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and things got heated.

“She’s not too happy with the Marge,” Margaret told Us Weekly on the Friday, January 7, episode of our “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “I think I am very honest with the way I feel about certain things. Teresa doesn’t always like to hear that from me and she gets upset and obviously, it’s pertaining to her relationship. She gets very mad, and you know, she’s got a hot temper.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hoKl1_0dfcOVZ800
Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs. Jason Mendez/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In the trailer for the upcoming Bravo return, Teresa calls Margaret out for “trying to pop her love bubble” with her now-fiancé Luis Ruelas.

“If you truly care about someone and truly like someone it’s important to be honest with them,” the Caviar Dreams Tuna Fish Budget author told Us. “I’m not a yes woman, you know, at my age, I don’t have to ‘yes’ anybody to death. My best friends in the world — you have to be honest with everybody.”

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2020 that Teresa and Luis, 47, were dating. During a trip to Greece in October 2021, Teresa announced that Luis had popped the question.

“My Fiancé you are such a beautiful person inside and out. I love everything about you especially your heart and the way you treat me and my daughters. You are amazing in so many ways one thing I admire about you is what a great Dad you are,” the reality star wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am so lucky to have found you thank you for coming into my life. I know my parents sent you to me from that day I prayed to them on Bay Blvd. I adore you endlessly. You are the love of my life, my soulmate and my everything. I Love you ❤️.”

The cookbook author was previously married to Joe Giudice for 20 years. They called it quits in December 2019 and share daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Bravo Tuesday, February 1, at 8 p.m. ET.

lcatpcr
3d ago

Teresa is all about the Bentley/Benjamin’s. She is fake.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Reality Tea

Dolores Catania’s Close Friend Speaks Out About Her New Relationship; Says “They Make A Great Match”

Dolores Catania posted a picture of herself and a new man to her Instagram stories this weekend, and the crowd went wild. Understandably, too. After years of watching Dolores try to justify her lackluster relationship with Dr. David Principe on Real Housewives of New Jersey, I think we all needed this one. At the end of season 10, Dolores […] The post Dolores Catania’s Close Friend Speaks Out About Her New Relationship; Says “They Make A Great Match” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Vicki Gunvalson Hints That She’s In A New Relationship

Vicki Gunvalson seems to have rung in the new year with a new man in tow! @allabouttrh posted a screen shot of Vicki’s NYE Instagram story. In the post Vicki is smiling at the camera as she receives a cheek smooch from a new man! A baldie no less! Go awf! Vicki captioned the photo “Here’s […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Hints That She’s In A New Relationship appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Caroline Manzo Shares Stunning Photos of Her Family at Greg Bennett's Wedding

Caroline Manzo and her family recently got all glammed up for a very special occasion. The entire Manzo'd with Children family rang in the new year together, which Caroline thankfully documented and shared several photos of from the big night on Instagram for all of us to enjoy. Caroline aptly captioned one dapper pic featuring husband Al with sons Albie and Chris, "My beautiful, beautiful, men." Of course, Mama Manzo also had to give it up to the ladies in her family in another snap showing herself prettily posing in between daughter Lauren Manzo Scalia and Albie's girlfriend, Chelsea DeMonaco.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Margaret Josephs Says Ramona Singer Should Stay On Real Housewives Of New York And Eboni K. Williams Isn’t A Fit

Real Housewives are a select group of individuals that have a vested interest in seeing the franchise succeed.   If interest wanes, the meal ticket is gone.  Unfortunately, us fans lost Real Housewives of Dallas after five seasons.  Misfit casting may have led to its demise.  The racist comments of Kameron Westcott were inexcusable, but the […] The post Margaret Josephs Says Ramona Singer Should Stay On Real Housewives Of New York And Eboni K. Williams Isn’t A Fit appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

